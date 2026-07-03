James Blake

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Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
Eric Skelton

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Travis Scott, James Blake, Ludwig Göransson together at 'The Odyssey' red carpet event.
Music

Travis Scott, James Blake, and Ludwig Göransson Link for 'The Odyssey' Track "When I'm Home"

La Flame previously worked with Nolan for the 'Tenet' track "The Plan."

Trace William Cowen7 minutes ago
James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend Dinner with Skinner, hosted by Mike Skinner in partnership with WePresent, the arts platform of WeTransfer and kindly supported by Johnnie Walker Black Label on December 08, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Jameela Jamil Wants Men to ‘Notice’ James Blake Praising Her Contributions to His New Album

Blake credited his longtime partner for her "intuition" in bringing 'Trying Times' to the finish line.

Jaelani Turner-Williams121 days ago
Silhouette of James Blake seemingly balancing spinning plates on sticks, creating a dramatic and artistic scene.
Music

James Blake Drops Independently Released 'Trying Times,' His 'Favorite Record' He's Ever Made

"I left the 'safety net' of a system that was strangling my creativity," Blake says of the personal importance of his latest full-length.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago
A man in a yellow patterned shirt stands against an orange backdrop with "Showtime" and "The Chi" logos.
Music

Vic Mensa Shares Tearful Video About the Mental Health Toll of Streaming Era on Artists

"Just broke down … thinking about the weight of being an artist in a time when work is so devalued," he said.

Mark Elibert408 days ago
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Timothée Chalamet wearing a black suit jacket and blue scarf at the Golden Globes.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Performs Bob Dylan Songs on 'SNL'

Surprise guest James Blake joined on keyboard.

Trey Alston537 days ago
Lil Yachty and James Blake sit on black armchairs facing each other, smiling and talking in a modern setting with a wooden table and plants in the background
Music

Lil Yachty and James Blake Play to Each Other’s Strengths on New Collab Album 'Bad Cameo'

In the run-up to the album, Yachty and Blake have thankfully suggested they intend to keep making music together in the future.

Trace William Cowen749 days ago
James Blake, wearing a black jacket, stands next to Lil Yachty, dressed in a bandana and a Vancouver Canucks jersey with layered chains
Music

James Blake Explains to Lil Yachty Why Music Doesn't Sound Like It Used To: 'It Just Sounds Microwaved'

According to Blake, modern music has been microwaved thanks to factors such as Auto-Tune effecting the way artists sound on a record.

Mark Elibert766 days ago
Drake smiles and throws a hand sign while standing behind Lil Yachty, who wears a large fur hat and coat, and holds a diamond-encrusted medallion
Music

Lil Yachty Says Drake 'Rarely Listens to Music'

Lil Boat and the 6 God have gotten close over the years, with him previously calling the OVO head his "brother."

tara mahadevan766 days ago
James Blake in a textured high-collar shirt, next to Lil Yachty wearing a hoodie, white-framed glasses, and a chain
Music

James Blake Says Lil Yachty's 'Poland' Is 'F*cking Amazing,' Listens to It Regularly

The single was released in 2023 and became an instant viral sensation on the internet.

Mark Elibert773 days ago
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Lil Yachty smiles in a plaid shirt and brown bucket hat, while James Blake poses in a black outfit
Music

Lil Yachty Clowns James Blake for Having Sex in 'Utter Silence'

The rapper joked that Blake gets busy to "cricket sounds."

Mark Elibert773 days ago
James Blake performs at Alexandra Palace on September 28, 2023 in London, England.
Music

James Blake Once Again Slams Streaming Services for Ripping Off Artists, Announces Vault Venture

The launch of the service comes just a few weeks after Blake criticized streaming services for not paying enough royalties to artists.

Joe Price849 days ago
Kanye West in a black oversized shirt and James Blake in a black suit, split image at a music event
Music

Kanye West Shares James Blake’s Message on Music Industry: ‘Streaming Services Don’t Pay Properly’

Ye co-signed the British singer's sentiments from a series of tweets he shared on Sunday morning.

Alex Ocho866 days ago
Music

Jack Harlow Launches Hometown Festival With SZA Headlining, Vince Staples and More

The inaugural Gazebo Festival will be held from May 25-26 in Louisville.

Jaelani Turner-Williams870 days ago
Music

Lil Yachty Says He Has a James Blake Collab Album 'Bad Cameo' Coming Soon

The rapper shared a short clip on Instagram in which he shed light on the upcoming album.

Brad Callas884 days ago
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Music

Metro Boomin Presents 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' With Orchestra

The invitation-only engagement was held at the Academy Museum.

Jaelani Turner-Williams958 days ago

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