Kanye West Shares James Blake’s Message on Music Industry: ‘Streaming Services Don’t Pay Properly’

The artist formerly known as Kanye West seems to share concerns with James Blake about the state of the music industry.

Blake, 44, fired off a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) early Sunday morning to share his thoughts on the devaluation of music and emphasized the challenges that artists face in monetizing their work in the era of streaming services.

“Something I keep seeing is ‘if you’re lucky enough to go viral, just use the exposure to generate income some other way’. Musicians should be able to generate income via their music. Do you want good music or do you want what you paid for?,” he tweeted.