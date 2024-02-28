Jack Harlow Launches Hometown Festival With SZA Headlining, Vince Staples and More

Jack Harlow is bringing some friends to his hometown of Louisville in May.

On Wednesday, the rapper announced the launch of Gazebo Festival, an immersive two-day music and culture festival that will take place at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. On the setlist are co-headliners Harlow and SZA, along with Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Jordan Ward, Channel Tres, Amaarae, a DJ set from James Blake, and more.

Across 26 acts, Gazebo Festival will also highlight local food and culture staples for those with general and VIP admission. Special fan presales for the May 25-26 event will take place starting on Wednesday, March 6, while tickets go on sale on Friday, March 8. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales and additional on-site revenue streams will support a number of Louisville organizations through the Jack Harlow Foundation.