Metro Boomin Presents 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in Live Orchestral Concert

Metro Boomin and composer-songwriter Daniel Pemberton brought Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to life during a live orchestral concert on Friday night in Los Angeles.

At the invitation-only engagement, Metro stood behind the soundboards while an orchestra performed selections from the animated Sony Pictures film, which was released in June. Alongside Metro at the Academy Museum special event was Pemberton, who composed the film's score and its 2018 predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Included in the live orchestral performance were turntables and electronics. “Metro’s songs and Daniel’s score create a groundbreaking and vital aural portrait of Miles Morales’ world,” stated the film's screenwriters, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, per Variety.

They continued, "Metro’s standout songwriting and production aims not just to be authentic but to elevate the struggles of Miles and his family to something lyrical and lovely. Ultimately, what makes Daniel and Metro’s music so memorable is its emotional intimacy. It draws us into the story. It falls in love, it says goodbye, it stands and fights. We love it because it loves us back.”