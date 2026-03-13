James Blake Drops Independently Released 'Trying Times,' His 'Favorite Record' He's Ever Made

James Blake’s “Death of Love” and “I Had a Dream She Took My Hand” now both have a home on Trying Times, the distinctive vocalist’s new album. In a note marking the release, Blake, who will soon be taking his new full-length on the road, called Trying Times his “favorite record” of his career. Blake effusively thanked numerous fellow artists for helping him bring his latest artistic vision to fruition, including Dominic Maker and Monica Martin, as well as tucked in a shoutout to fans for their ongoing dedication to his work. “I left the ‘safety net’ of a system that was strangling my creativity and you have made it possible for me to continue by supporting me directly,” Blake, whose grievances with the traditional music industry structure are well-documented, said. “Now I can finally give you the record you made possible.”

For the title track, the Complex cover alum enlisted Harrison Adair and Robbie Lawrence, the latter of whom also shot the Trying Times album artwork. The resulting official video, seen below, brings Harrison’s cover art to life, spinning plates and all.

Blake’s run of 2026 tour dates begins at The Tabernacle in Atlanta on May 27 before moving on to New York’s Brooklyn Paramount for back-to-back sold-out shows. Stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and more follow from there. European dates, meanwhile, are slated to kick off in September.

The 13-track offering Trying Times, released independently, is out now. Listen and shop here.