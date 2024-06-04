James Blake Says Lil Yachty's 'Poland' Is 'F*cking Amazing,' Listens to It Regularly

Yachty then went into how the song was made by accident. According to Lil Boat, he was in the studio sitting with the mic and there was a Poland Spring water bottle close by that sparked the idea for the song. He also revealed he was close to not releasing the song at all.

"I was just there with the guys and the engineer and there was a Poland Spring water bottle on the table while I was just sitting in front of the mic," said Yachty. "And it's always some wock around. Always. So I was just like, oh shit. A lot of times if I'm in the booth and there's the glass where I can see my friends talking or something, sometimes I'll sing about what they're doing. And I kind of just was singing 'I took the wock to Poland. And that song would've never left my hard drive."

"Poland" was a huge record for Yachty as it peaked at No. 18 and No. 40 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot 100 charts while also bringing in 31 million views on YouTube for the official music video. In 2023, Yachty performed the song six consecutive times during a concert in Poland.