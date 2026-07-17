GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Travis Scott, James Blake, and Ludwig Göransson Link for 'The Odyssey' Track "When I'm Home"

La Flame previously worked with Nolan for the 'Tenet' track "The Plan."

Travis Scott, James Blake, Ludwig Göransson together at 'The Odyssey' red carpet event.
Image via Getty/Kevin Mazur/Universal Pictures

What has inarguably been a thrilling year at the movies continues today (July 17) with the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which finds the revered director taking on his most ambitious material yet.

Naturally, Travis Scott, who appears in the Homer adaptation and was previously enlisted by Nolan for the 2020 Tenet theme song “The Plan,” is back in the mix for the filmmaker’s latest.

In tandem with The Odyssey’s wide release comes the original motion picture soundtrack, led by three-time Oscar winner (and scorer of Nolan’s Best picture victor Oppenheimer) Ludwig Göransson. The 23-track album, all but guaranteed to net Göransson more accolades, closes with “When I’m Home,” a five-minute rumination on the hero’s journey featuring La Flame and James Blake.

Hear “When I’m Home” below. All three artists are credited as composers on the track, as is Nolan, while production is handled by Göransson and Blake.

Matt Damon leads the cast of Nolan’s Odyssey adaptation, playing Greek king Odysseus, the story’s hero. He and co-star Tom Holland, who’s set to roll out another surefire blockbuster later this month, recently appeared on Complex’s GOAT Talk, resulting in the two actors being tasked with naming their personal picks for the best entry in Nolan’s filmography.

The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, and Oppenheimer were all given consideration. The prompt put Damon in a unique position, as he’s appeared in several Nolan titles. He and Holland, however, ultimately landed on a mutual pick for the GOAT Nolan film.

See the full episode below.

Related Stories

Christopher Nolan speaking at an event; Travis Scott at a stadium, wearing sunglasses and jewelry.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Says He Cast Travis Scott in 'The Odyssey' Due to Story Being 'Analogous to Rap'

Christopher Nolan and Travis Scott previously collaborated on an original song for 'Tenet.'

Joe Price76 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Moon Shoe
Sneakers

Travis Scott Debuts Unreleased Nike Collab at 'The Odyssey' Premiere

Here's an early look at the Travis Scott x Nike Moon Shoe.

Victor Deng12 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Lupita Nyong'o poses at the opening night of "Tru" at House of the Redeemer on March 19, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Travis Scott speaks onstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Here’s Who Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and More are Playing in ‘The Odyssey’

The Christopher Nolan-directed epic also starts Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Travis Scott.

Jaelani Turner-Williams76 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App