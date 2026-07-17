Travis Scott, James Blake, and Ludwig Göransson Link for 'The Odyssey' Track "When I'm Home"

What has inarguably been a thrilling year at the movies continues today (July 17) with the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which finds the revered director taking on his most ambitious material yet. Naturally, Travis Scott, who appears in the Homer adaptation and was previously enlisted by Nolan for the 2020 Tenet theme song “The Plan,” is back in the mix for the filmmaker’s latest.

In tandem with The Odyssey’s wide release comes the original motion picture soundtrack, led by three-time Oscar winner (and scorer of Nolan’s Best picture victor Oppenheimer) Ludwig Göransson. The 23-track album, all but guaranteed to net Göransson more accolades, closes with “When I’m Home,” a five-minute rumination on the hero’s journey featuring La Flame and James Blake.

Hear “When I’m Home” below. All three artists are credited as composers on the track, as is Nolan, while production is handled by Göransson and Blake.