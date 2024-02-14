Lil Yachty is joining forces with James Blake for a collaborative project.

On Tuesday, Yachty hopped on Instagram to tease the body of work by sharing a video in which he shares his thoughts on collaborating with his fellow singer/songwriter/producer.

"I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip-hop artists," Yachty shared. "But this project is just like—it's so left. ... For both of us."

Yachty admitted most people likely aren't even aware he and Blake are familiar with one another.

"Aside from the one picture James posted, which he doesn't have many followers actually, I don't think people even know we know each other exists," Yachty said.