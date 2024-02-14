Lil Yachty is joining forces with James Blake for a collaborative project.
On Tuesday, Yachty hopped on Instagram to tease the body of work by sharing a video in which he shares his thoughts on collaborating with his fellow singer/songwriter/producer.
"I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip-hop artists," Yachty shared. "But this project is just like—it's so left. ... For both of us."
Yachty admitted most people likely aren't even aware he and Blake are familiar with one another.
"Aside from the one picture James posted, which he doesn't have many followers actually, I don't think people even know we know each other exists," Yachty said.
The clip wraps with some text: "CMYK Presents Bad Cameo, a full length album by James Blake & Lil Yachty."
Blake reposted on his Instagram to confirm.
Boat's caption simply reads, "this is real.. soon."
The news arrives as Yachty continues a prolific run that's seen the 26-year-old drop several singles since the release of his last full-length offering, Let's Start Here, which arrived in January 2023. Since then, Yachty has continued his momentum with the release of singles "Strike (Holster)," "Slide," "Solo Steppin Crete Boy," "Tesla," "The Secret Recipe," and, earlier this month month, "A Cold Sunday" and its music video.
In addition, Lil Boat earned credits on Drake's latest album For All the Dogs, contributing to standout tracks such as "What Would Pluto Do," "Away From Home," and "Polar Opposites."
Blake, 35, dropped less than six months ago with the Grammy-nominated Playing Robots into Heaven. Yachty is on point by quoting Blake's collaborators list as "substantial." He's got a production credit on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album Vultures 1, plus contributions to Travis Scott's Utopia, Metro Boomin's Across the Spider-Verse album, and numerous Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar projects. He's won two Grammys thanks to contributions to Killer Mike's Michael cut "Scientists & Engineers" and "King's Dead" off Kendrick's Black Panther album.