James Blake Explains to Lil Yachty Why Music Doesn't Sound Like It Used To: 'It Just Sounds Microwaved'

James Blake has offered Lil Yachty an explanation for music not sounding as good as it used to back in the day.

During their June 2024 cover story with Complex, Blake played "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" and Yachty was enamored by Otis Redding's tone in the song. Yachty felt that artists these days are missing that tone and asked Blake why that's happening so frequently. According to Blake, modern music has been "microwaved" with so many factors affecting a singer's voice, such as pitch correction and compression.

"I think the way producers package those vocals means that we're not really exposed to their real true tone and voice," said Blake. "We have dynamics. Sometimes we're soft, sometimes loud. In ["(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay"], when [Redding is] loud, you really hear it. When he's soft, you really feel it."

He added, "Then it's like pitch correction, compression, and then sometimes EQ, which basically means taking some of the frequencies out. And we've just kind of done this to the human voice to the point where it just sounds microwaved."