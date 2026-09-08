Latest Stories
ON A LEVEL: Ceebo
Ceebo, one of UK rap’s brightest prospects, chops it up with JP about his life and career to date.
Music Journalist/Critic Ivie Ani Named Martell’s New Culture Ambassador
The Bronx native joins Adesope Olajide (Shoopsydoo) and Abdul Abdullah, who were announced as Culture Ambassadors in 2025.
ON A LEVEL: Jah Digga
Nottingham hero Jah Digga chops it up with JP about “Addictions”, going viral in ‘26 vs shelling down raves in ‘06, Adele being his dream collaboration, and more...
JP’s UK Culture Picks: July/August 2026
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.
Ashley Alarcon Launches Premium Eyewear Brand Mil101
From London to Barcelona, the house scene can’t get enough of Mil101.
JP’s UK Culture Picks: June 2026
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.
House Music Star Josh Baker Brings The Heat To Ibiza For JD’s ‘Who’s In?’ Launch
“A party to remember.”
R.I.P. Kanya King. You Will Be Missed.
The beloved founder and CEO of the MOBO Awards has passed away at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with colon cancer.
Harrd Luck & Oskama Esteban’s “U Remind Me” Is An Essential Listen
Paterson, New Jersey... Stand up!
Premiere: W1ZZY Links Up With K-Trap For New Drop “More Than Rhymes”
Visuals directed by Kaylum Dennis.
Walé Adeyemi Helped Define An Era Of Black British Style. Now He’s Back To Do It Again.
From Camden Market to the UK garage scene, the British-Nigerian designer looks back on his impact throughout the ‘90s and noughties as he relaunches his namesake brand for a whole new generation.
Inside The KidSuper Collaboration Inspired By Colm Dillane’s Irish Roots
KidSuper founder Colm Dillane discusses Irish heritage, football culture, friendship and authenticity through his latest collaboration with Jameson Irish Whiskey.
ON A LEVEL: Joe Black & Squeeks
The road rap revival is in full swing.
JP’s UK Culture Picks: April/May 2026
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.
Premiere: Blade Brown Calls Up Benny The Butcher For New Heater “Blue Marlin”
This one sounds expensive.
JP’s UK Culture Picks: March 2026
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.
JP Selects: UK Acts To Watch In 2026
Complex UK’s editor-in-chief on the artists to look out for this year...
Premiere: Toronto’s Prophet Links With London’s RIGGA For “Written In Stone”
Peep the visuals exclusively here.