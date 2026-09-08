Joseph JP Patterson Portrait

Joseph JP Patterson

Twitter Navigation IconInstagram Navigation Icon

Executive Editor, Complex UK

Joined August 2014 | 379 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Image via Jordan Chesmin

ON A LEVEL: Ceebo

Ceebo, one of UK rap’s brightest prospects, chops it up with JP about his life and career to date.

Joseph JP Patterson2 days ago
Image via Martell

Music Journalist/Critic Ivie Ani Named Martell’s New Culture Ambassador

The Bronx native joins Adesope Olajide (Shoopsydoo) and Abdul Abdullah, who were announced as Culture Ambassadors in 2025.

Joseph JP Patterson22 days ago
Image via Complex

ON A LEVEL: Jah Digga

Nottingham hero Jah Digga chops it up with JP about “Addictions”, going viral in ‘26 vs shelling down raves in ‘06, Adele being his dream collaboration, and more...

Joseph JP Patterson35 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

JP’s UK Culture Picks: July/August 2026

A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.

Joseph JP Patterson56 days ago
Image via MIL101

Ashley Alarcon Launches Premium Eyewear Brand Mil101

From London to Barcelona, the house scene can’t get enough of Mil101.

Joseph JP Patterson66 days ago
Advertisement
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

JP’s UK Culture Picks: June 2026

A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.

Joseph JP Patterson100 days ago
Image via MOBO Awards

R.I.P. Kanya King. You Will Be Missed.

The beloved founder and CEO of the MOBO Awards has passed away at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with colon cancer.

Joseph JP Patterson105 days ago
Image via Publicist

Harrd Luck & Oskama Esteban’s “U Remind Me” Is An Essential Listen

Paterson, New Jersey... Stand up!

Joseph JP Patterson109 days ago
Image via Publicist

Premiere: W1ZZY Links Up With K-Trap For New Drop “More Than Rhymes”

Visuals directed by Kaylum Dennis.

Joseph JP Patterson119 days ago
Advertisement
Image via Kemka Ajoku

Walé Adeyemi Helped Define An Era Of Black British Style. Now He’s Back To Do It Again.

From Camden Market to the UK garage scene, the British-Nigerian designer looks back on his impact throughout the ‘90s and noughties as he relaunches his namesake brand for a whole new generation.

Joseph JP Patterson121 days ago
Image via Jameson

Inside The KidSuper Collaboration Inspired By Colm Dillane’s Irish Roots

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane discusses Irish heritage, football culture, friendship and authenticity through his latest collaboration with Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Joseph JP Patterson126 days ago
Image via Chad Levi-Baptiste

ON A LEVEL: Joe Black & Squeeks

The road rap revival is in full swing.

Joseph JP Patterson130 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

JP’s UK Culture Picks: April/May 2026

A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.

Joseph JP Patterson140 days ago
Image via Publicist

Premiere: Blade Brown Calls Up Benny The Butcher For New Heater “Blue Marlin”

This one sounds expensive.

Joseph JP Patterson160 days ago
Advertisement
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

JP’s UK Culture Picks: March 2026

A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.

Joseph JP Patterson182 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

JP Selects: UK Acts To Watch In 2026

Complex UK’s editor-in-chief on the artists to look out for this year...

Joseph JP Patterson220 days ago
Image via Publicist

Premiere: Toronto’s Prophet Links With London’s RIGGA For “Written In Stone”

Peep the visuals exclusively here.

Joseph JP Patterson231 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App