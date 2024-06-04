Lil Yachty Clowns James Blake for Having Sex in "Utter Silence"

Lil Yachty couldn't help but clown James Blake after the artist revealed he doesn't play any music in the bedroom when he's having sex.

During their cover story interview for Complex, Yachty and Blake went back and forth asking each other questions. One question that came up was which songs they like to play during romantic moments in the bedroom. From the start, Yachty made it very clear that he doesn't want to think about Blake's sex life.

"I really can't imagine you even having sex and I really don't want to imagine it," Yachty said, as seen in the video linked below, before Blake revealed he doesn't listen to any music while getting busy.

"I could see you having sex in utter silence," Yachty responded, while Blake added jokingly that the room has to be completely quiet. "You probably put on cricket sounds and just go at it to the sound of like, frogs."