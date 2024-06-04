Lil Yachty Clowns James Blake for Having Sex in "Utter Silence"

Lil Yachty couldn't help but clown James Blake after the artist revealed he doesn't play any music in the bedroom when he's having sex.
During their cover story interview for Complex, Yachty and Blake went back and forth asking each other questions. One question that came up was which songs they like to play during romantic moments in the bedroom. From the start, Yachty made it very clear that he doesn't want to think about Blake's sex life.
"I really can't imagine you even having sex and I really don't want to imagine it," Yachty said, as seen in the video linked below, before Blake revealed he doesn't listen to any music while getting busy.
"I could see you having sex in utter silence," Yachty responded, while Blake added jokingly that the room has to be completely quiet. "You probably put on cricket sounds and just go at it to the sound of like, frogs."
Blake explained that he would rather not play any music while having sex because he's someone who pays attention to lyrics. Someone's lyrics can completely distract him and ruin the whole moment.
"You know what bothers me about playing music when you have sex is when you hear a certain lyric, it makes you laugh," he said. "I can hear the lyrics too well. I'm tuned into the lyrics. So I would have to vet every single song on a playlist. Otherwise, it would take me out of it completely."
Lil Yachty and James Blake are preparing to release a joint album titled Bad Cameo, described by the rapper in February as a departure from their usual style.
"I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip-hop artists," Yachty said on Instagram. "But this project is so left for both of us. Then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which he doesn't have many followers actually, I don't think people know that we know each other exist."