Jacob Blake

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Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers
Sports

'We Know How F*cked Up Things Are': Fred VanVleet Reacts to Rittenhouse Verdict

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet expressed disappointment with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict that came out on Friday, which found the teen not guilty.

Oren Weisfeld1700 days ago
President Joe Biden speaking to crowd in 2021
Life

Joe Biden Says He's 'Angry and Concerned' Over Rittenhouse Verdict, But 'We Have to Abide by' Jury Decision

Hours after the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial returned a not-guilty verdict Friday, President Biden reminded Americans that the jury system must be respected

Brad Callas1701 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse in court for his trial
Life

Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges in Homicide Trial

Friday marked the fourth day of deliberations for the jury in the homicide trial of Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people at a protest last year.

Trace William Cowen1701 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse in court for his trial
Life

Judge Dismisses Kyle Rittenhouse's Possession of Dangerous Weapon Charge

The judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, who has faced backlash, dismissed the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Joe Price1705 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand.
Life

Kyle Rittenhouse Pushes Self-Defense Claim, Cries in Court During Testimony

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, has argued that he acted in self-defense when killing two and injuring another during a protest in Kenosha.

Trace William Cowen1710 days ago
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Life

DOJ Won't File Charges Against Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won't file charges against a white police officer shot Jacob Blake multiple times last summer.

Brad Callas1742 days ago
blake
Life

Jacob Blake’s Uncle Arrested During Protest Over Cop's Return to Force in Kenosha

Justin Blake was among three arrested during the protest over the weekend. All three people have since posted bonds and are no longer in custody.

Trace William Cowen1907 days ago
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS
Music

Cardi B Slams Wisconsin Congressman for Talking About Her Grammys Performance Instead of Police Brutality

Cardi B responded to a video Republican Representative Glenn Grothman saying that people have been calling him to complain about her Grammys performance.

Xavier Hamilton1912 days ago
cops-officials-rittenhouse
Life

Kyle Rittenhouse Received Money From Police and Public Officials, Data Breach Reveals

A data breach from a Christian crowdfunding website has revealed that current police officers and public officials have been donating money to Kyle Rittenhouse.

tara mahadevan1918 days ago
jacob-blake-officer-no-discipline
Life

Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Returns to Duty, Will Not Face Internal Discipline

Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey returned from administrative leave last month, nearly eight months after he shot 29-year-old Blake seven times in the back.

Joshua Espinoza1921 days ago
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Life

Jacob Blake Files Federal Lawsuit Against Kenosha Officer Who Shot Him

Attorneys filed the civil lawsuit against Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake six times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Joshua Espinoza1940 days ago
Demonstrators march during a protest in New York against the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Life

Jacob Blake Recalls Moments After Being Shot 7 Times by Police Officer in 'GMA' Interview

Blake spoke with 'Good Morning America' co-anchor Michael Strahan about what was going through his mind after he was shot seven times in the back by police.

Jose Martinez2010 days ago
Jacob Blake demonstration
Life

Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Be Charged

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced the news Tuesday, more than four months after officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times.

Joshua Espinoza2019 days ago
trump admin kyle
Life

Documents Reveal Trump Officials Were Told to Speak Sympathetically About Kyle Rittenhouse

Internal documents show that Department of Homeland Security officials were directed to show sympathy for Kyle Rittenhouse when discussing him with the media.

tara mahadevan2115 days ago
jacob blake case
Life

Jacob Blake Makes First Appearance From His Hospital Bed for a Court Hearing

From his hospital bed on Friday, Jacob Blake appeared publicly for a court hearing since being shot by police on Aug. 23.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2142 days ago
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Bill Barr
Life

Barr Claims There's a 'False Narrative' About Racial Bias in Police Shootings

The Attorney General told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that it "is very rare for an unarmed African-American to be shot by a white police officer."

Joshua Espinoza2144 days ago

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