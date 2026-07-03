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Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges after nearly four days of jury deliberations. He shot and killed two people at a protest last year.Trace William Cowen
The judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has dismissed a juror after he made a racist joke about the cops shooting Jacob Blake last year.tara mahadevan
"‘What are you doing, what are you contributing to your community, what are you putting on the line?’” says Fred VanVleet.Vivek Jacob
Life
What You Need to Know About Kenosha: Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse, and the Shootings That Can't Be Ignored
Here's why you should not ignore the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the assault on protesters by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, WI.Michell C. Clark