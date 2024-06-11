Lil Yachty Says Drake 'Rarely Listens to Music'

Lil Yachty and Drake have grown close enough to know each other’s music listening habits.
The topic came up in Yachty’s conversation with James Blake for Complex. “Would you say music is a part of your all-day, everyday experiences?” Lil Boat asked Blake, to which he responded, “No.”
“That’s the same with Drake,” Yachty responded. “When I started hanging with him, he rarely listens to music, except for when he’s recording.”
“Do you mean in the weeks he’s recording?” Blake asked.
“In his daily life,” Yachty explained. “I’ma wake up, music, driving, music, showering, music, eating, music. He’s more like a talking type of person, music when it’s time to record. Sometimes he plays music in the car, but sometimes he’ll ride in silence, most times. Before we got as close, I thought all musicians were like me, and music was just all every day, everything.”
Lil Yachty had a hand in creating Drizzy’s latest album, 2023’s For All the Dogs. The Atlanta artist appeared on “Another Late Night” and has writing and producing credits on a total of five songs.
In a 2022 interview with Complex, Yachty shared just how close he and Drake are. “That’s my fucking guy. I talk to Drake every day,” Yachty said. “Me and the Boy are really, really close. He’s like my fucking brother.”