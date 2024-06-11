Lil Yachty Says Drake 'Rarely Listens to Music'

Lil Yachty and Drake have grown close enough to know each other’s music listening habits.

The topic came up in Yachty’s conversation with James Blake for Complex. “Would you say music is a part of your all-day, everyday experiences?” Lil Boat asked Blake, to which he responded, “No.”

“That’s the same with Drake,” Yachty responded. “When I started hanging with him, he rarely listens to music, except for when he’s recording.”