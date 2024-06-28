Speaking with Complex for their recent cover story, 35-year-old Blake noted that he’s been an appreciator of Yachty’s work "for years." The same could be said for 26-year-old Yachty of Blake’s work; in fact, the Let’s Start Here mastermind sent Blake a DM back in 2020 to express praise for his future collaborator's "fucking flawless" Assume Form album, an assessment we agree with wholeheartedly.

"I've been a fan of Yachty for years," Blake, who also teased that Bad Cameo boasts "a really vulnerable side of Yachty," told Complex. "And when I heard his last record [Let's Start Here], I was like, this is really a turn. Not many artists are brave enough to do something that’s kind of opposite of the last thing they did."

Begin your own immersion by diving into the fruits of Yachty and Blake’s Bad Cameo labor right here. The album, hopefully the first of many from the duo, is also available on vinyl and CD for those who want a more tangible relationship with the work.