Killer Mike and No ID on Making 'Michael' Track “Scientists & Engineers” f/ André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Killer Mike dropped off his newest solo album, Michael, in June and it has been highly regarded as one of the best rap albums of 2023.

The project boasted an impressive features list, including Young Thug, 6lack, Ty Dolla Sign, Currensy, 2 Chainz—oh, and André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane, and James Blake on the standout track, “Scientists & Engineers.”

In a recent conversation with Complex, Mike and No ID shared how the song came together.

“I've been asking [André] to get on something for a decade,” Mike said. “He's always been like, ‘The song hard. … I'm not into the rap right now,” or he'll be like, “I can't find inspiration.” And this time, we just called Dre to listen to the album. We called him with no expectations. And I remember him asking [if he could] bring something back to play the next day? And I was like, ‘Abso-fucking-lutely.’ And after that, I let the two masters work. I have a picture of us together and it's like I'm sitting here with two Yogi masters like, “Your life's about to change.”

No ID explained Blake’s involvement in the song.