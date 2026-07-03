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US actor Adam Scott attends PaleyFest LA screening of the season finale of "Severance" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 21, 2025. The 42nd annual William S. Paley television festival starts March 21 and ends March 29, 2025.
Pop Culture

Adam Scott on Working With Goats on ‘Severance': 'They Just Wanna Eat Your Shoelaces'

The actor says the animals also "poop on the floor," but they're adorable.

Jaelani Turner-Williams479 days ago
Two masked individuals in heavy jackets and pants perform on a foggy stage
Music

Ty Dolla Sign Doesn't 'Give a F*ck' About Ye's Controversies, Calls Him the 'Best Artist of This Generation'

The "Spicy" artist hinted that 'Vultures 2' could be "released any day now."

Jose Martinez757 days ago
Three musicians on stage in separate events, each engaging with the audience
Music

Ye Proclaims Himself GOAT Amid Drake and Kendrick Beef, Says He 'Washed' Both of Them

Ye said he "washed" K Dot on 'The Life of Pablo' song "No More Parties In LA."

Joe Price841 days ago
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Two performers on stage, one with a raised peace sign and another with a microphone
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's Album: 'Motherf*ck the Big 3, N***a It's Just Big Me'

Cole rapped on Drake's "First Person Shooter" mode last year, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league."

Zach Dionne848 days ago
Sports

Carmelo Anthony's Son Deems Paul George His No. 1 Basketball Player, La La Throws 'GOAT Talk' Cards at Him in Shock

Kiyan said he would "fry" his father if they played each other at 16 years old.

Mark Elibert871 days ago
Music

T-Pain Reacts to Ozzy Osbourne Saying His Cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” Is the GOAT

On his latest album 'On Top of the Covers,' the hitmaker covers every genre from rock and pop to metal and country.

Jose Martinez919 days ago
Music

Playboi Carti Shares Screenshot of Texts With ‘God,’ Who Deems Him ‘Biggest in the World’

The rapper has been putting in work on the follow-up to his 2020 album 'Whole Lotta Red.'

Mark Elibert940 days ago
Sports

Anthony Edwards on Whether Michael Jordan Could Guard Him: 'Hell Nah'

The 2020 first overall pick did concede to Speedy Morman that he's "nowhere near Michael Jordan" when asked about overall comparisons.

Jose Martinez946 days ago
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Music

Beyoncé Finally Puts "Grown Woman" on Streaming to Celebrate 10 Years of Changing the Game With That Digital Drop

Beyoncé made the "world stop" once again with the streaming release of "Grown Woman" from her self-titled album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams946 days ago
Music

Beyoncé’s $579 Million Renaissance World Tour Box Office Is the Highest Recorded Total for a Black Artist

The 32-time Grammy-winner set numerous records on the Billboard Boxscore chart which, prior to the Renaissance Tour, had a top 10 comprised solely of white, male artists.

Alex Ocho1018 days ago
Sports

Steph Curry Believes He’s the GOAT Point Guard: ‘It’s Me and Magic, That’s the Conversation’

The four-time NBA champion has put together an already impressive resume that includes two MVPs and nine All-Star selections.

Jose Martinez1061 days ago
Music

Watch Lil Baby Explain to Rylo Rodriguez What GOAT Actually Means

They say you learn something new every day, which was certainly true of the 'G.I.H.F. (Goat in Human Form)' rapper on 'GOAT Talk.'

Jose Martinez1101 days ago
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Music

Bow Wow Says the Only Rappers Not Making ‘Trash Ass Music’ Are Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar

"I ain't heard nothing that I say, 'I'mma hear this 30 years from now,'" said Bow Wow when asked why hip-hop hasn't conquered the charts this year.

Brad Callas1116 days ago
Vincent Mason AKA Maseo, David Jolicoeur AKA Trugoy the Dove and Kelvin Mercer AKA Posdnuos AKA Pos of the band De La Soul
Music

De La Soul's Entire Discography Finally Available on Streaming

After years of legal battles over the rights to the majority of their discography, the entirety of De La Soul’s catalog is available on streaming services.

Joe Price1233 days ago
Kodak Black performs at Rolling Loud Miami
Music

Kodak Black Shares Appreciation for Charlamagne tha God Calling Him the GOAT

On the latest episode of his 'Brilliant Idiots' podcast, Charlamagne tha God praised Kodak Black as "the GOAT," comparing the Florida rapper to Kendrick Lamar.

Brad Callas1264 days ago

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