Jay-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Featured Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle, Beyoncé, LeBron, Blue, and More
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Jay-Z received Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speeches from Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama, plus an introductory montage with a beyond-stacked bench.Zach Dionne
Can Pusha-T best himself after delivering what's widely regarded as a modern classic? According to Push himself, his new album will see him doing exactly that.Trace William Cowen
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Fat Joe Responds After Being Criticized for Calling DaBaby the 2Pac of 2021, Reacts to Fan Bringing Up J. Cole
Fat Joe has been around long enough to rub shoulders with almost all of hip-hop’s elite. As a result, he’s not letting social media backlash sway his thoughts.Xavier Hamilton
Music
Baby Keem and Kendrick "Family Ties" Preview With 'Smoking on Your Top 5' Line Has Fans Excited
Fans are excited after a snippet of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's upcoming song "Family Ties" appeared, with Kendrick rapping about "smoking on your top five."Jordan Rose