Ty Dolla Sign Doesn't 'Give a F*ck' About Ye's Controversies, Calls Him the 'Best Artist of This Generation'

Ty Dolla Sign is firmly planted in Kanye West's corner, regardless of the controversies that the Chicago artist has found himself wrapped up in.

In an interview with Billboard deputy editorial director Damien Scott, Ty Dolla spoke highly about Ye, calling him "one of the best people I've ever met."

"Ye is the best artist of this generation, besides me, and I don't give a fuck about what people were talking about," he said. "I know my n***a. He's one of the best people I've ever met."

Ty Dolla was unbothered by the possibility of Ye saying or doing something controversial in the weeks leading up to the release of their collab album Vultures 1 because he believed the music they created was "undeniable."

"Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top," the 42-year-old explained. "And something may happen and he'll say [something people find offensive]—and then people [get] right back, you know. Because this shit is undeniable."

Pusha T previously tried to expound on why artists continue to work with Ye despite his unsavory past.

"I believe that there's a level of visibility that comes along with being next to somebody like Ye," Push told Complex's Jordan Rose in a piece published in April. "At the end of the day, it's a level of musicality and genius-level production that comes along with being next to him. So you get a lot of things that I think artists are looking for these days in being next to him. I mean, you get that. You get a lot."

While the duo scored a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Carnival"—marking Ye's first time atop the chart in 13 years—Ty Dolla Sign criticized Apple Music for a lack of promotion for their album.

Ye also took issue with the digital service provider model earlier this year and floated the idea of releasing Vultures 2 solely on his website for $20. Ty Dolla Sign seems to be receptive to the idea months later, admitting he prefers to focus on the music and leave the marketing and distribution decisions to Kanye.

As for the release date of Vultures 2, Ty Dolla would only say the highly anticipated project is "almost done and could be released any day now."