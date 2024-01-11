"I actually heard it—it was a Jennifer Lopez song, a Darkchild remix, and she used it for, like, two seconds on the song. And from then on, I was like, I got to find that thing," T-Pain said of Auto-Tune in an April 2023 interview on NPR. "And once I found it, I knew that was going to make me different because up until then I had just been singing and singing, and that was the solution right there. Autotune to the rescue."

On Top of the Covers allowed T-Pain to show that his talents are not limited to one genre. The singer delves into pop music with Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," rock with Journey's "Don’t Stop Believin'," country with Chris Stapelton's "Tennessee Whiskey," and of course, salutes the godfathers of metal with "War Pigs."