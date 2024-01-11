Ozzy Osbourne has declared that the all-time greatest cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" belongs to...T-Pain?
The 75-year-old Sabbath vocalist, solo artist, and reality TV star shared a snippet of T-Pain's performance on social media Wednesday, writing, "This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever."
"War Pigs" kicks off Black Sabbath's celebrated 1970 sophomore album Paranoid. Ozzy also couldn't help but wonder why no one reached out to him, asking, "Why didn't you guys call me?"
T-Pain caught the retweet and responded, "You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself."
We are in the midst of T-Painaissance following the release of a live version of his covers album On Top of the Covers last month.
As many were reminded through The Masked Singer and his Tiny Desk set, the 39-year-old Tallahassee native can really sing, and only used Auto-Tune back in the day to be "different."
"I actually heard it—it was a Jennifer Lopez song, a Darkchild remix, and she used it for, like, two seconds on the song. And from then on, I was like, I got to find that thing," T-Pain said of Auto-Tune in an April 2023 interview on NPR. "And once I found it, I knew that was going to make me different because up until then I had just been singing and singing, and that was the solution right there. Autotune to the rescue."
On Top of the Covers allowed T-Pain to show that his talents are not limited to one genre. The singer delves into pop music with Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," rock with Journey's "Don’t Stop Believin'," country with Chris Stapelton's "Tennessee Whiskey," and of course, salutes the godfathers of metal with "War Pigs."
Ozzy is also no stranger to venturing outside of his genre. He and Travis Scott appeared on Post Malone's "Take What You Want" in 2019.