Ye Proclaims Himself Goat Amid Drake and Kendrick Beef, Says He 'Washed' Both of Them

Ye said he "washed" K Dot on 'The Life of Pablo' song "No More Parties In LA."

Mar 28, 2024
Three musicians on stage in individual moments; one singing, one speaking into a microphone, another one performing
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty, Prince Williams/Wireimage / Getty,Timothy Norris / FilmMagic / Getty
Three musicians on stage in individual moments; one singing, one speaking into a microphone, another one performing
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty, Prince Williams/Wireimage / Getty,Timothy Norris / FilmMagic / Getty

In an Instagram post, the artist formerly known as Kanye West declared that he "washed" Kendrick Lamar on The Life of Pablo song "No More Parties In LA." He also ssaid he "washed" Drake at their benefit concert calling for the release of Larry Hoover.

"Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA," wrote Ye. "Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover concert. everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture and I took them out. Everyone knows lotta Demna Virgil Jerry Kim all worked for me. I made Yeezus Dark Fantasy Pablo Graduation Throne 808s. I made Runaway Devil in a New Dress Father Stretch. I am the only person to come back to number one after cancellation. There is only one goat. I stand by me My friends call me ye :)."

A screenshot of an Instagram post with a caption expressing someone taking credit for various achievements, accompanied by supportive comments

Ye's post comes after Kendrick delivered an incendiary verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," on which he took shots at both Drake and J. Cole.

This story is being updated.

DrakeKanye WestKendrick LamarBeefVirgil Abloh

Latest in Music