Ye Proclaims Himself Goat Amid Drake and Kendrick Beef, Says He 'Washed' Both of Them

In an Instagram post, the artist formerly known as Kanye West declared that he "washed" Kendrick Lamar on The Life of Pablo song "No More Parties In LA." He also ssaid he "washed" Drake at their benefit concert calling for the release of Larry Hoover.

"Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA," wrote Ye. "Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover concert. everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture and I took them out. Everyone knows lotta Demna Virgil Jerry Kim all worked for me. I made Yeezus Dark Fantasy Pablo Graduation Throne 808s. I made Runaway Devil in a New Dress Father Stretch. I am the only person to come back to number one after cancellation. There is only one goat. I stand by me My friends call me ye :)."