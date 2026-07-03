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The directors behind DaBaby's music videos, Reel Goats, share stories from their favorite shoots and reveal the rapper once broke his hand on set.Jessica Mckinney
Music
Jay-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Featured Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle, Beyoncé, LeBron, Blue, and More
Jay-Z received Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speeches from Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama, plus an introductory montage with a beyond-stacked bench.Zach Dionne
Can Pusha-T best himself after delivering what's widely regarded as a modern classic? According to Push himself, his new album will see him doing exactly that.Trace William Cowen
Music
Fat Joe Responds After Being Criticized for Calling DaBaby the 2Pac of 2021, Reacts to Fan Bringing Up J. Cole
Fat Joe has been around long enough to rub shoulders with almost all of hip-hop’s elite. As a result, he’s not letting social media backlash sway his thoughts.Xavier Hamilton