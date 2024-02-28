Carmelo Anthony's Son Deems Paul George His No. 1 Basketball Player, La La Throws 'GOAT Talk' Cards at Him in Shock

Carmelo and La La Anthony's son Kiyan thinks Paul George is the greatest basketball player of all time, and his answer had his mother upset he didn't choose his own father.
In the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, La La and Kiyan broke down who they thought was the greatest basketball player of all time. While La La said her son is the best, given the difficult pregnancy she had and how she got to see him blossom into a star on the court, Kiyan picked someone most couldn't have expected.
"My GOAT is Paul George," Kiyan said putting a look of shock on his mother's face. "Paul George is the best player ever. Kobe [Bryant], Paul George...Carmelo Anthony."
La La got upset with Kiyan for not mentioning his own father before Kobe and George while tossing the index cards at him, saying, "The fact that you didn't say your dad first is crazy to me."
Kiyan then said his father is "obviously" the greatest of all time but implied that he doesn't have an NBA ring to solidify his GOAT status. Oddly enough, Paul George has zero rings to his name, too, and although he has a decent résumé, he still has work to do to catch up to Kiyan's dad.
Melo is a 10-time NBA All-Star, three-time Olympic gold medalist, an NBA scoring champion, a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team, and more.
This isn't the first time someone has said Paul George is the GOAT recently. Last year, Charlotte Hornets player Brandon Miller revealed George is his choice over the man people pick most often, LeBron James.
Kiyan Anthony isn't shy about humbling his dad whenever he gets a chance. Last month, Kiyan shared a TikTok video where he said he would outperform his father in a game of basketball if they were both 16 years old. Melo caught wind of the comment and responded to it during an episode of 7PM in Brooklyn.
"See the disrespect, see how he disrespect?" Melo told co-host The Kid Mero with a laugh. "Are you shitting me? Are you shitting me? I'm fucking with the fact that he believes that and he exudes that confidence, calm, too like...usually at this age, you ask a question...it's like immediate. ... This means you've been thinking [it out]."
He continued, "So, no, fuck outta here, Kiy. Sorry, you know I'm speaking to my son. I don't want to curse at you but fuck outta here, and also, he got some shit at 16 that I wouldn't even fathom of doing at 16."