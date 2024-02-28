Carmelo Anthony's Son Deems Paul George His No. 1 Basketball Player, La La Throws 'GOAT Talk' Cards at Him in Shock

Carmelo and La La Anthony's son Kiyan thinks Paul George is the greatest basketball player of all time, and his answer had his mother upset he didn't choose his own father.

In the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, La La and Kiyan broke down who they thought was the greatest basketball player of all time. While La La said her son is the best, given the difficult pregnancy she had and how she got to see him blossom into a star on the court, Kiyan picked someone most couldn't have expected.

"My GOAT is Paul George," Kiyan said putting a look of shock on his mother's face. "Paul George is the best player ever. Kobe [Bryant], Paul George...Carmelo Anthony."

La La got upset with Kiyan for not mentioning his own father before Kobe and George while tossing the index cards at him, saying, "The fact that you didn't say your dad first is crazy to me."