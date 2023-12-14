Beyoncé Finally Puts "Grown Woman" on Streaming to Celebrate 10 Years of Changing the Game With That Digital Drop

Beyoncé has finally given fans the official streaming release of her deep cut "Grown Woman."

As an early Christmas gift, and commemorating 10 years since her self-titled album, the singer shared "Grown Woman" to streaming services on Dec. 13. In the past decade, BeyHive members who didn't purchase the project were only able to play the "Grown Woman" video on YouTube, where it was uploaded in 2014 for the first anniversary. It appeared as a bonus on the Beyoncé visual album, but was exempt from the 14-track companion record.

The song was co-written by Beyoncé, The-Dream, Timbaland (also co-producer), Kelly Sheehan, Garland Mosley, Chris Godbey, and Darryl Pearson.

Currently, "Grown Woman" boasts 145 million views on YouTube, accompanying other Beyoncé visuals like "Partition," "No Angel," and the Jay-Z-assisted "Drunk in Love."

The Beyoncé rollout was an iconic one, with a surprise release on Apple Music on Dec. 13, 2013, without any promotion. Debuting atop the Billboard 200 with only three days of sales totaling 617,213 units, it achieved the historic feat of being the fastest-selling album in iTunes history at the time.

Beyoncé shared an Instagram post on Thursday looking back at the pandemonium and accolades. In a phone call, someone is heard saying with mild confusion, “She’s making an album and every song has a video, and they’re all being released at the same time. So is this something, you know, that she talked to you about?”

The 42-year-old narrates in a voiceover, “I still get scared before every album release. I’m constantly searching for the deeper purpose for my art. … I don’t want anybody to give the message when my record is coming out. I just want my record to come out when it’s ready, and from me to my fans. … This album is the anti-perfection."