Playboi Carti Shares Screenshot of Texts With ‘God,’ Who Deems Him ‘Biggest in the World’

Playboi Carti wants fans to believe in him the way God does.

On Tuesday, Carti took to his Instagram Stories with a post of the text exchange with God—or someone he refers by to that moniker—telling him of his status in the music world. According to God, the Atlanta native is the greatest of all time.

"Biggest in the world," read the first text from God. "You're the best of all time. The greatest."