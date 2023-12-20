Playboi Carti Shares Screenshot of Texts With ‘God,’ Who Deems Him ‘Biggest in the World’

Playboi Carti wants fans to believe in him the way God does.
On Tuesday, Carti took to his Instagram Stories with a post of the text exchange with God—or someone he refers by to that moniker—telling him of his status in the music world. According to God, the Atlanta native is the greatest of all time.
"Biggest in the world," read the first text from God. "You're the best of all time. The greatest."
Carti is fresh off the release of two tracks, "H00DBYAIR" and the Kanye West-produced "2024," both of which have been getting a lot of buzz from peers and fans. The latter, produced by Ojivolta, Earl on the Beat, and Kanye (who cameos in the visual), has stacked up 12.5 million views in less than a week. The pair of songs has fans excited for the follow-up to the rapper's 2020 project, Whole Lotta Red. Carti said in November that he'd spent three months cooking up "in a cave."
"I've been recording in Paris, I love Paris," he told Numéro Berlin. "Amazing. I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I'm in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I'm in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting."