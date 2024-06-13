GOAT recognize GOAT.
"Put one hand in the air for the GOAT, Mr. Tom Brady, tonight," Jay-Z told the crowd onstage during Wednesday's ceremony inducting Brady into the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame.
Jay, 54, performed "Public Service Announcement (Interlude)," which used to be played as 46-year-old Brady ran onto the field before the start of every game at Gillette Stadium.
The three-time NFL MVP called Foxborough home for 20 years.
According to the New York Times, over 200 former Patriots teammates were in attendance, along with dozens of former coaches, including head coach Bill Belichick.
A number of those who attended tonight's ceremony could also be seen on Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady—the same roast that the 46-year-old later said he would not do again because of how it impacted his children.
While he did not attend the roast, Jay-Z recently joined Brady to share some words of wisdom with some of this year's NFL rookie class.