Jay-Z Honors Tom Brady With Performance at Patriots Hall of Fame Induction: 'Put One Hand in the Air for the GOAT'

Brady called Foxborough home for two decades.

Jun 13, 2024
Jay-Z in casual attire and sunglasses next to Tom Brady in a suit and tie at a sports event
Image via Getty / Joe Prior / Visionhaus; Ethan Miller
GOAT recognize GOAT.

"Put one hand in the air for the GOAT, Mr. Tom Brady, tonight," Jay-Z told the crowd onstage during Wednesday's ceremony inducting Brady into the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame.

Jay-Z opening for Tom Brady during his Patriots Hall of Fame Induction 🐐pic.twitter.com/U5W8cTg5vO

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 12, 2024
Jay, 54, performed "Public Service Announcement (Interlude)," which used to be played as 46-year-old Brady ran onto the field before the start of every game at Gillette Stadium.

The three-time NFL MVP called Foxborough home for 20 years.

I just watched Tom Brady get intro’d to Public Service Announcement in person for at least the 60th time, but the first time actually by Jay-Z himself instead of a recording pic.twitter.com/rjVaVaMTs5

— Mark (@MarkPiselli13) June 12, 2024
According to the New York Times, over 200 former Patriots teammates were in attendance, along with dozens of former coaches, including head coach Bill Belichick.

A number of those who attended tonight's ceremony could also be seen on Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady—the same roast that the 46-year-old later said he would not do again because of how it impacted his children.

While he did not attend the roast, Jay-Z recently joined Brady to share some words of wisdom with some of this year's NFL rookie class.

