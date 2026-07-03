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Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils speaks during a press conference before the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four.
Sports

Mike Krzyzewski’s Grandson Charged With DWI Following Fatal Collision With Teen on E-Bike

According to court documents, Joseph Savarino admitted to authorities that he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Jose Martinez89 days ago
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and LeBron James posing together. Snoop flashes a peace sign, Dr. Dre smiles, and LeBron crosses his arms.
Sports

LeBron Details Dream Involving Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Coach K: 'It Was Insane'

Later that same day, LeBron and the Lakers beat the Raptors 123-103.

Trace William Cowen614 days ago
Cam'ron in a jacket and cap with multiple chains and Mike Krzyzewski in a polo shirt at an event
Sports

Cam'ron Goes on Rant About Coach K's 'Banks' After Getting Cold Shoulder When Asking Him for a Pic

Cam was excited when Coach K walked by during a recording of ‘It Is What It Is’ but soon realized he didn't want to be bothered.

Mark Elibert732 days ago
Rob Pelinka speaking into a microphone and Darvin Ham seated at a Los Angeles Lakers press conference backdrop with sponsor logos
Sports

JJ Redick Denies Black Woman's Accusation That He Called Her 'The N Word to My Face' at Duke

The allegation was made a day after Redick was hired as the new Lakers head coach.

Mark Elibert753 days ago
Basketball player in Duke jersey number 0 smiling and pointing upwards
Style

Duke Guard Jared McCain Inks NIL Deal With Nail Polish Brand Sally Hansen

The 20-year-old—who has a partnership with Champ Sports—is already worth $1.2 million.

tara mahadevan841 days ago
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This is a photo of BYU.
Sports

BYU Fan Banned After Directing Racial Slurs Toward Duke Volleyball Player During Match

A BYU fan was banned after saying racial slurs during a Friday match in Utah. BYU released a statement Saturday clarifying the fan wasn't a BYU student.

Eric Diep1421 days ago
concretehillsdukeuniversitybasketball
Style

Concrete Hills Link Up with Duke University for Basketball-Inspired Capsule

Rising streetwear imprint Concrete Hills is linking up with Dukes University basketball team for a new three-piece capsule collection to tip off 2022.

Jacob Davey1647 days ago
Paolo Banchero of Duke University
Sports

Duke Basketball Players Paolo Banchero and Michael Savarino Hit With Charges Over DWI Stop

Duke basketball players Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero are both facing charges in connection with a DWI stop in Orange County on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen1705 days ago
coach k
Sports

Mike Krzyzewski Is Retiring After Upcoming Season (UPDATE)

Mike Krzyzewski is reportedly retiring after this upcoming season. The leading candidate to replace Coach K is former Duke player Jon Scheyer.

Brad Callas1872 days ago
duke university
Life

Duke University's Spike in COVID Cases Tied to Frat Recruitment Events, 'Stay-in-Place' Campus Order in Effect

The COVID-19 cases were “almost all linked to unsanctioned fraternity recruitment events that took place off campus,” according to the school. 

Brenton Blanchet1951 days ago
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duke womens bball
Sports

Duke Women's Basketball Team Ends Season Due to Pandemic

Duke women's basketball program has stopped its season due to concerns of positive coronavirus cases after discovering two confirmed cases a week ago.

tara mahadevan2030 days ago
unc
Life

21 People Arrested in Major Drug Ring Bust Involving UNC Frats

21 people are facing federal charges after a three-year-long investigation uncovered a large scale drug ring involving several North Carolina universities.

Jordan Rose2039 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sports

Attorney Replies to Allegations Zion Williamson Accepted $400K for Marketing Rights at Duke

The Pelicans' Zion Williamson has been hit with an allegation that he was paid $400,000 for exclusive marketing rights while he was at Duke University in 2018.

Joe Price2200 days ago
Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans works out
Sports

Zion Williamson Says Coach K Wouldn’t Let Him Return to Duke: ‘I Genuinely Wanted to Go Back’

It took a lot of convincing to get Zion to enter the NBA draft. 

Xavier Hamilton2383 days ago

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