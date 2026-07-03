Duke Dumont

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This might be the official start to your weekend. DAD strives to bring you a variety of sounds; this week's batch features Skream, Ryan Hemsworth, Spooky, Willy Joy, Madeaux, and Branchez reworking a plethora of different tracks.
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Duke Dumont - "I Got U (ETC!ETC! Moombahton Edit)"

ETC!ETC! took to his social media Friday and announced that his next EP is officially done. While we can't hear that release just yet, this dude decid

brenttactic4355 days ago
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Stream the Official Remix EP for Duke Dumont's "Won't Look Back"

The UK house scene aesthetic has been spreading it's wings in the past year and a half. Duke Dumont of course has been one of the big reasons why. The

jakel4355 days ago
Kiwi
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Stream Kiwi's "The Mara EP"

As if Duke Dumont wasn't killing it enough on his own, he's label, Blase Boys Club, is releasing amazing music as well. Out August 17 comes The Mara E

brenttactic4362 days ago
shadow child studio
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Duke Dumont - "Won't Look Back (Shadow Child Remix)"

It's kind of crazy to think about how huge Duke Dumont is now. Grammy nominations, UK #1 singles, festivals, and regular touring in the U.S. and so mu

brenttactic4364 days ago
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Duke Dumont - "Mumble Man"

As another week in summer 2014 makes itself scarce, classic house to modern mainstream pop icon on the rise Duke Dumont drops another track that sets

marcuskdowling4379 days ago
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duke dumont wont look back vid
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Duke Dumont - “Won’t Look Back”

It was about a month ago that we first relished over Duke Dumont's latest single, "Won't Look Back." And while most of the dance music scene doesn't k

khrisd4381 days ago
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Duke Dumont - "Slow Dance"

If a producer looking to reach another level of success, the easiest way to know that one's next-level aspiration is being achieved is by having a label reach out and want to create a series of "DJ tool"-style tracks developed with your unique production style in mind. In the midst of his third year of global house music domination, the UK's Duke Dumont has partnered with Tiga's Montreal, Quebec, Canada-based Turbo Recordings label for the third part of his "For Club Play Only" series.

marcuskdowling4390 days ago
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Duke Dumont - "Won't Look Back"

Moreso than what Disclosure's done for the sound, style and feel of UK garage, recent Astralwerks signee Duke Dumont's paeans to the halcyon days of '

marcuskdowling4412 days ago
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Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones - "I Got U (Jonas Rathsman Remix)"

Is it just me or does it seem like there's a new official Duke Dumont remix about every day? Either way, not complaining because the hits keep coming

jakel4518 days ago
duke dumont i got u
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Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones - "I Got U (Tensnake Remix)"

"I Got U" is hands down an early hit over here at DAD HQ. The original is a gem, and with his signing to Astralwerks, we're getting some awesome looks

khrisd4531 days ago
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Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones - "I Got U"

This clip immediately reminded me of the video for Brodinski's "Gimme Back The Night," only instead of living a day in the life of Brodinski's mouth, we are transported into an awesome virtual reality headset, where the video's protagonist is living the life. We're not sure if that's why the steel drums were put in there, but they match some of the locales in this clip perfectly. Someone has to let us know where you can cop one of these helmets. Duke Dumont's "I Got U" will be out on March 16.

khrisd4532 days ago
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Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones - "I Got U (High Contrast Remix)"

Hearing that Duke Dumont signed with Astralwerks was great news, especially with "I Got U" on the way. There was no mention of who'd be touching "I Go

khrisd4535 days ago
Duke Dumont
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Tensnake ft. Nile Rodgers & Fiora - "Love Sublime (Duke Dumont Remix)"

Oh isn't this fancy? We already shared with you the original version of this slick new tune from Tensnake's upcoming debut album Glow that he did wit

brenttactic4560 days ago
duke dumont i got u
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Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones - "I Got U"

It isn't, but this definitely feels like Duke Dumont sorted out some kind of celebratory single to commemorate his Grammy nomination for "Need U (100%)." It's a beaut, and the next single from Duke, which Annie Mac got to drop as a special delivery on her show. And judging by the rewind she ordered for this, she feels it's as special as we all are. The way those vocals swim through the beginning of the track, paired with that weighty kick and the bass on this one... it's a gem.

khrisd4606 days ago
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Duke Dumont ft. AME - "Need U (100%) (Amtrac Remix)"

Fresh off the road from touring with Kaskade, Kentucky native Caleb Cornett (AKA Amtrac) decided that this was the perfect time to drop his take on Du

xaviermafe4653 days ago
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Duke Dumont - "Need U 100% (TC Bootleg)"

Duke Dumont's "Need U (100%)" has already made a solid impact, and received the Disclosure treatment earlier this year. None of that stopped the maste

khrisd4723 days ago
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Up Next with Zedd, Duke Dumont, & TOKiMONSTA

This past week VICE's THUMP teamed up with Samsung to put on a free showcase event in NYC called Up Next. The evening soiree featured the lovely talen

jakel4774 days ago
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Zedd, Duke Dumont, and TOKiMONSTA to Play Free Concert in NYC

Okay who likes free? We know you do. We can’t front, we love free, too. THUMP and Samsung are bringing Zedd, Duke Dumont, and TOKiMONSTA together fo

jakel4783 days ago

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