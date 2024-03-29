Duke Guard Jared McCain Inks NIL Deal With Nail Polish Brand Sally Hansen

This isn’t the 20-year-old’s first NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal. McCain also has a partnership with Champs Sports as a brand ambassador. Bronny James is the only men’s college basketball player who has more NIL deals than McCain, who is valued at $1.2 million.

McCain spoke with Complex about his fondness for painting his nails late last year, sharing that he started doing it during quarantine and “never saw anything wrong with it.” He does get trolled for it, but he doesn’t seem to care.

“I've always been big on just being yourself in any situation possible,” he told Complex. “And never letting somebody tell you what, what you can and can't be. So doing the painted nails is kind of a part of me now. I just kind of do it whether I get to hate or not.”

He continued, “The hate is funny because it's usually grown men most of the time and it's like you're a grown man just hating on a kid. It doesn't affect me at all. I kind of just laugh at it.”