Duke University

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Ex-Duke Basketball Star Kyle Singler Unleashes Unhinged Rant: 'F**k Y'all'
Sports

Ex-Duke Basketball Star Kyle Singler Posts Alarming Video: ‘I Don’t Feel Safe’

Kyle Singler shared a troubling video in which the former NBA player says he doesn’t feel safe and alleges financial exploitation and isolation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
Jason Isaacs wearing a blue T-shirt with the word Duke in 'The White Lotus.'
Pop Culture

Duke University Says 'White Lotus' Use of Trademark 'Goes Too Far'

A character from the show is seen wearing a Duke T-shirt during a troubling scene.

tara mahadevan478 days ago
Rob Pelinka speaking into a microphone and Darvin Ham seated at a Los Angeles Lakers press conference backdrop with sponsor logos
Sports

JJ Redick Denies Black Woman's Accusation That He Called Her 'The N Word to My Face' at Duke

The allegation was made a day after Redick was hired as the new Lakers head coach.

Mark Elibert753 days ago
Basketball player in Duke jersey number 0 smiling and pointing upwards
Style

Duke Guard Jared McCain Inks NIL Deal With Nail Polish Brand Sally Hansen

The 20-year-old—who has a partnership with Champ Sports—is already worth $1.2 million.

tara mahadevan841 days ago
Nike Kobe 8 Collegiate PEs
Sneakers

Every Collegiate Nike Kobe 8 Protro PE We've Seen So Far

Exclusive colorways made for the schools in the 'Mamba Program.'

Victor Deng945 days ago
Advertisement
duke university
Life

Duke University's Spike in COVID Cases Tied to Frat Recruitment Events, 'Stay-in-Place' Campus Order in Effect

The COVID-19 cases were “almost all linked to unsanctioned fraternity recruitment events that took place off campus,” according to the school. 

Brenton Blanchet1951 days ago
neck gaiter
Life

Study Finds Wearing Neck Gaiters Might Be Worse Than No Mask

A new study reveals that wearing a neck gaiter is worse than wearing no mask at all, since the gaiter can break down viral air particles into smaller particles.

tara mahadevan2167 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sports

Attorney Replies to Allegations Zion Williamson Accepted $400K for Marketing Rights at Duke

The Pelicans' Zion Williamson has been hit with an allegation that he was paid $400,000 for exclusive marketing rights while he was at Duke University in 2018.

Joe Price2200 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sneakers

Former Agent Alleges Zion Williamson Received Illegal Benefits To Play at Duke, Wear Nike

Zion Williamson's former agent Gina Ford alleges that he was paid to play at Duke University and wear Nike and Adidas sneakers.

Brandon Richard2260 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sports

NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson's Surgery

The first overall pick will be out 6-to-8 weeks due to meniscus tear in his right knee.

Gavin Evans2462 days ago
Advertisement
Zion Williamson poses with his Naismith Award
Sports

Zion Williamson on Leaving Duke: 'I Probably Would Stay for Another Year. But I Can't.'

"Being at Duke was a dream come true for me. Everything about it," he said.

Gavin Evans2623 days ago
LaVar and LiAngelo Ball
Sports

LaVar Ball Says Zion Williamson 'Can't Hold a Candle' to LiAngelo Ball

It's no secret that LaVar Ball likes to talk big when it comes to his sons, but in an interview with TMZ he might have gotten a little too confident.

Joe Price2659 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sports

Zion Williamson on How Gaining 100 Pounds in 2 Years Benefited His Game

Zion Williamson speaks on how his (major) growth spurt helped his game.

Gavin Evans2705 days ago
This is a picture of Duke University.
Life

Duke Univ. Officials Say Someone Painted Swastika on Mural for Synagogue Shooting Victims

Duke University president Vincent Price stated through a letter to the Duke community that the red swastika was painted on the tribute on Sunday night.

Gavin Evans2798 days ago
Advertisement
Cam Reddish, RJ Barett, Zion Williamson of Duke
Sports

Paul Pierce Says Duke Can Beat the Cavs

Paul Pierce set off a debate on ESPN on Wednesday night, saying this year's stacked Duke team could beat the worst team in the NBA so far this year, the Cavs.

countcenci2809 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App