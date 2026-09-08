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Jacob Davey

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Joined January 2016 | 348 posts
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Latest Stories

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Premiere: Rising Rapper JatzDaKid Lets Loose In Lucid “Ambivalence” Visuals 

Rising UK rapper JatzDaKid has just announced himself to the game by dropping the full-throttle visuals for ‘Ambivalence’, the lead track from his new EP.

Jacob Davey1497 days ago
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Kersh Kicks to Open Up Third Flagship Store in Liverpool Hometown

Liverpool city centre will welcome its first buy, sell and trade trainer store as online sneaker, streetwear and deadstock collection brand KershKicks opens in

Jacob Davey1539 days ago
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Cernucci are the Rising Jewellery Brand Icing Out the Best Athletes and Artists in the Game

London born jewellery brand Cernucci haven’t stopped levelling up in the last few years, evolving into one of the hottest jewellery brands in the UK in 2022.

Jacob Davey1565 days ago
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Wellgosh Unveil New Pieces from Aries, Nemen and LQQK Studio in Latest Editorial

Wellgosh unleash a new array of pieces from Spring/Summer 2022 collections, including eye-catching apparel from Nemen, LQQK Studio and Aries.

Jacob Davey1594 days ago
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Ceeze Partners with Russell Athletic for Fourth Upcycled Capsule

New York City-based creative studio Ceeze and Russell Athletic have dropped the latest instalment in their recycled capsule series with 'Field Gear'.

Jacob Davey1611 days ago
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Novelist Reunites With Billionaire Boys Club For Second High-Energy Tessuti Campaign

Luxury fashion retailer Tessuti has reunited UK rapper Novelist and Billionaire Boys Club for a second high-energy campaign that spotlights new SS22 pieces.

Jacob Davey1611 days ago
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KSI Links up With adidas Originals to Drop His Signature Forum Hi Sneaker

adidas Originals and KSI have just linked up to drop a limited-edition iteration of the Three Stripes’ iconic 1980’s Forum silhouette – the Forum Hi KSI. 

Jacob Davey1631 days ago
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Norse Projects Drop Off Adaptable SOLOTEX® Range for SS22

Norse Projects have just unveiled the latest pieces from their SOLOTEX® range for SS22, a clean collection of mid level base layers designed for everyday use.

Jacob Davey1647 days ago
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Working Class Heroes Spotlight New Pieces from Carhartt WIP in Latest Lookbook

Ulverston store Working Class Heroes have spotlighted the first part of Carhartt WIP’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection in a bright and breezy lookbook.

Jacob Davey1673 days ago
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CASETiFY Link Up with Spongebob SquarePants for Bikini Bottom-Inspired Accessories Collection

Accessory kings CASETiFY have just announced its latest partnership with Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, joining forces for a new run of accessories.

Jacob Davey1673 days ago
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Corteiz Locked Down London Over The Weekend With Its ‘BOLO Exchange’

London-based streetwear brand Corteiz sent socials wild over the weekend after shutting down the city with its ‘BOLO Exchange’. The event saw hundreds of...

Jacob Davey1697 days ago
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Concrete Hills Link Up with Duke University for Basketball-Inspired Capsule

Rising streetwear imprint Concrete Hills is linking up with Dukes University basketball team for a new three-piece capsule collection to tip off 2022.

Jacob Davey1708 days ago
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Beats By Dre Tap London Photographer Danika Magdelena For New Beats Fit Pro Campaign

Beats by Dre have partnered up with rising London photographer Danika Magdelena to capture their all-new Beats Fit Pro campaign. After being rolled out in...

Jacob Davey1709 days ago
presentedbydohadesignstore

Sneaker Store Presentedby Opens Up Avant-Garde Store in Doha Design District

London’s landmark sneaker store Presentedby have just announced the launche of a new premium sneaker and streetwear boutique in the Doha Design District.

Jacob Davey1736 days ago
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Meet The Sneakerheads Verifying Your Grails At eBay’s Authentication Centre

In the lead up to Xmas, we go inside eBay’s vibrant Authentication Centre in North West London to meet the crew who make it their business to keep it real in th

Jacob Davey1742 days ago
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Trailblazing London-Based Magazine GAUCHOWORLD Release Issue 2, 'Growth'

After its breakthrough into the world of print in early 2021, Gauchoworld caps off it’s debut year by levelling up with the release of Issue 2, 'Growth'.

Jacob Davey1742 days ago
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Miami Heat Star P.J. Tucker Hosts Art Basel Pop-Up with Crep Protect

Reigning NBA champion P.J. Tucker elebrated his recent move to the Miami Heat with his very own exhibit at the world-famous Art Basel with Crep Protect.

Jacob Davey1746 days ago

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