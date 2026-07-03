Duke Dennis

Duke Dennis rose to prominence on YouTube with his NBA 2K content, amassing over 3 million subscribers since launching his main channel in 2020 (his first channel was created in 2013). He was born Denzel Shaquille Dennis on February 26, 1994, in Greenville, South Carolina. Known for his “Duke Dennis 1v1” series, he has faced off against notable creators like Chris Smoove and CashNasty, showcasing his skills in high-stakes matchups that often draw hundreds of thousands of live viewers. In 2021, Duke expanded his reach by collaborating with the NBA 2K League’s Charlotte Hornets for exclusive gameplay content and community events. Beyond gameplay, Duke Dennis frequently integrates lifestyle elements into his streams, including sneaker reviews and behind-the-scenes looks at his music projects. His ability to connect with fans through candid conversations and interactive challenges has solidified his position as one of the leading voices in the NBA 2K streaming community.

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Latest Stories

Duke Dennis mugshot from Texas pictured
Pop Culture

Duke Dennis Arrested in Texas, Seemingly After Hide-and-Seek Game With Kai Cenat

Alleged footage of the arrest shows him being led away in handcuffs.

Trey Alston349 days ago
Duke Dennis backstage during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena
Pop Culture

Watch Duke Dennis’ Reaction When Random Woman Asks Him if He Wants Oral Sex

Duke Dennis was caught off guard when a fan got freaky.

Joe Price356 days ago
Duke Dennis.
Pop Culture

Duke Dennis Defends AMPs Tone Target Deal Amidst Backlash: ‘You Stupid Muthaf*cka'

The collective's personal care and skincare brand is now available to purchase at Target.

tara mahadevan372 days ago
Kevin Gates and Kai Cenat
Music

Kevin Gates Asked Kai Cenat Why He Wasn't Invited to Be a Professor at Streamer University

Cenat invited a handful of streamers to teach at his bootcamp, including DDG and Duke Dennis.

tara mahadevan403 days ago
Duke Dennis
Pop Culture

Duke Dennis Addresses Rumors He Has Multiple Children: 'I Do Not Have Eight F*cking Kids'

Rumors have been circulating that the AMP member has eight kids.

tara mahadevan410 days ago
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Agent 00 giving a massage
Pop Culture

Duke Dennis Walks Off Immediately After Catching Agent 00 Giving a Massage to Another Man

Agent 00 streamed his first hands-on massage lesson and it didn't go entirely according to plan.

Alex Ocho465 days ago
Duke Dennis
Pop Culture

Duke Dennis Says He Was Detained in China for Bullet in His Bag

Duke Dennis admitted that he was "scared as f*ck."

Trey Alston469 days ago
Kai Cenat Gifts Duke Dennis 'Freddy Krueger' Nike SB Dunks
Sneakers

Kai Cenat Gifts Duke Dennis $80K 'Freddy Krueger' Nike SB Dunks

Here's how Cenat acquired the rare shoe that originally belonged to legendary pitcher Randy Johnson.

Victor Deng507 days ago
Duke Dennis and GloRilla
Pop Culture

Duke Dennis Reacts to GloRilla Shooting Her Shot on "ILBB2"

He wondered if she was talking about him when she said she likes her guys with "a little bit of ugly."

Trey Alston510 days ago
Duke Dennis Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Duke Dennis Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Complex1147 days ago
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