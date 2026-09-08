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Chris Yuscavage

Joined July 2014 | 13693 posts
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Latest Stories

Grayson Allen smiles at the crowd during a Duke-Syracuse game in February 2018.

The Most Annoying Duke Players of the Last Decade

Cameron Boozer, Grayson Allen and Jalen Johnson are among the Duke Blue Devils that fans love to hate.

Chris Yuscavage182 days ago
Rapper Athlete Beefs

A History of Rapper-Athlete Beefs

From 50 Cent vs. Floyd Mayweather to Drake vs. Everybody, here are the top celebrity feuds between rappers and athletes.

Chris Yuscavage2339 days ago
50 Cent

The 50 Best 50 Cent Songs

The G-Unit general isn't producing music at the level he once used to, but he's still got an amazingly underrated catalog.

Chris Yuscavage2995 days ago
Sister Jean.

Sister Jean's Take on NBA vs. NCAA Is Ruffling Feathers

Sister Jean explained why God prefers college basketball over the NBA, and it obviously didn't sit well with NBA fans.

Chris Yuscavage3093 days ago
Conor McGregor.

Is This Proof Conor McGregor Will Make a WrestleMania Appearance?

The betting odds seem to be in favor of Conor McGregor showing up at the WWE's showcase event.

Chris Yuscavage3093 days ago
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Kevin Durant ejected.

Kevin Durant Speaks on Getting Ejected From Game for Cursing at Referee

Kevin Durant got ejected from a game against the Bucks on Thursday night for going off on a referee.

Chris Yuscavage3094 days ago
Jeff Capel.

Jeff Capel Talks About the Iconic Photo of 2Pac Wearing His Duke Jersey

Jeff Capel admits he has used the iconic photo of 2Pac wearing his Duke jersey to recruit at least one player.

Chris Yuscavage3095 days ago
Magic Johnson laughs.

Magic Johnson Wears Creepy Larry Bird Mask During Hilarious Game of HORSE With Conan

We never thought we would see the day where Magic Johnson would be wearing a Larry Bird mask, but…

Chris Yuscavage3096 days ago
Markelle Fultz.

Markelle Fultz Refuses to Address Shoulder Injury in First Meeting With Reporters Since October

Markelle Fultz was in no mood to discuss his shoulder injury after playing in his first game in months on Monday night.

Chris Yuscavage3097 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies logo.

NBA Fans Can't Believe Grizzlies Players Were Laughing in Locker Room After 61-Point Loss

Tanking doesn't even begin to describe what the Grizzlies are doing right now.

Chris Yuscavage3100 days ago
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Kansas State plays Kentucky.

Kansas State Players Call Out Kentucky for Not Shaking Hands After NCAA Tournament Loss

Kansas State players weren't happy when Kentucky players and coaches left the court before shaking hands following their NCAA Tournament loss on Thursday night.

Chris Yuscavage3101 days ago
Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard Says a Text Message Inspired His Amazing 32-Point, 30-Rebound Game

Dwight Howard credits a text message with inspiring him to put up 32 points and 30 rebounds during a game against the Nets on Wednesday.

Chris Yuscavage3102 days ago
Allen Iverson.

2nd Annual Iverson Classic to Feature Shareef O'Neal, Mac McClung, and More High School Stars

The rosters for the 2018 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic are here.

Chris Yuscavage3102 days ago
Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Suspected Austin Bomber Dead After Confrontation With Police in Texas

The man responsible for a wave of bombings in Austin, Texas throughout the month of March is dead after a standoff with police in Round Rock, Texas.

Chris Yuscavage3103 days ago
Trae Young.

NBA Fans Are Already Questioning Trae Young’s Decision to Enter Draft

Trae Young should "like" every single one of these tweets and keep them in mind when he's working out this summer.

Chris Yuscavage3103 days ago
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Kevin Love.

Kevin Love Talks About What It Was Like to Finally Be Back in the Lineup for the Cavaliers

Kevin Love took the court for the Cavaliers for the first time since suffering a hand injury back in January on Monday night.

Chris Yuscavage3104 days ago
Drake at a Raptors game.

This Might Be the Only Way Drake Could Beat LeBron on the Hardwood

2K Drake is unstoppable on the basketball court.

Chris Yuscavage3104 days ago
Penny Hardaway.

Penny Hardaway Is Set to Become Memphis Tigers' New Coach

Penny Hardaway will be the new head coach of the Memphis Tigers.

Chris Yuscavage3104 days ago

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