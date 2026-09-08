Chris Yuscavage
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The Most Annoying Duke Players of the Last Decade
Cameron Boozer, Grayson Allen and Jalen Johnson are among the Duke Blue Devils that fans love to hate.
A History of Rapper-Athlete Beefs
From 50 Cent vs. Floyd Mayweather to Drake vs. Everybody, here are the top celebrity feuds between rappers and athletes.
The 50 Best 50 Cent Songs
The G-Unit general isn't producing music at the level he once used to, but he's still got an amazingly underrated catalog.
Sister Jean's Take on NBA vs. NCAA Is Ruffling Feathers
Sister Jean explained why God prefers college basketball over the NBA, and it obviously didn't sit well with NBA fans.
Is This Proof Conor McGregor Will Make a WrestleMania Appearance?
The betting odds seem to be in favor of Conor McGregor showing up at the WWE's showcase event.
Kevin Durant Speaks on Getting Ejected From Game for Cursing at Referee
Kevin Durant got ejected from a game against the Bucks on Thursday night for going off on a referee.
Jeff Capel Talks About the Iconic Photo of 2Pac Wearing His Duke Jersey
Jeff Capel admits he has used the iconic photo of 2Pac wearing his Duke jersey to recruit at least one player.
Magic Johnson Wears Creepy Larry Bird Mask During Hilarious Game of HORSE With Conan
We never thought we would see the day where Magic Johnson would be wearing a Larry Bird mask, but…
Markelle Fultz Refuses to Address Shoulder Injury in First Meeting With Reporters Since October
Markelle Fultz was in no mood to discuss his shoulder injury after playing in his first game in months on Monday night.
NBA Fans Can't Believe Grizzlies Players Were Laughing in Locker Room After 61-Point Loss
Tanking doesn't even begin to describe what the Grizzlies are doing right now.
Kansas State Players Call Out Kentucky for Not Shaking Hands After NCAA Tournament Loss
Kansas State players weren't happy when Kentucky players and coaches left the court before shaking hands following their NCAA Tournament loss on Thursday night.
Dwight Howard Says a Text Message Inspired His Amazing 32-Point, 30-Rebound Game
Dwight Howard credits a text message with inspiring him to put up 32 points and 30 rebounds during a game against the Nets on Wednesday.
2nd Annual Iverson Classic to Feature Shareef O'Neal, Mac McClung, and More High School Stars
The rosters for the 2018 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic are here.
Suspected Austin Bomber Dead After Confrontation With Police in Texas
The man responsible for a wave of bombings in Austin, Texas throughout the month of March is dead after a standoff with police in Round Rock, Texas.
NBA Fans Are Already Questioning Trae Young’s Decision to Enter Draft
Trae Young should "like" every single one of these tweets and keep them in mind when he's working out this summer.
Kevin Love Talks About What It Was Like to Finally Be Back in the Lineup for the Cavaliers
Kevin Love took the court for the Cavaliers for the first time since suffering a hand injury back in January on Monday night.
This Might Be the Only Way Drake Could Beat LeBron on the Hardwood
2K Drake is unstoppable on the basketball court.
Penny Hardaway Is Set to Become Memphis Tigers' New Coach
Penny Hardaway will be the new head coach of the Memphis Tigers.