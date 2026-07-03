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Basketball player in Duke jersey number 0 smiling and pointing upwards
Style

Duke Guard Jared McCain Inks NIL Deal With Nail Polish Brand Sally Hansen

The 20-year-old—who has a partnership with Champ Sports—is already worth $1.2 million.

tara mahadevan840 days ago
Two individuals standing on a basketball court, one holding a basketball, both wearing casual attire with prominent lettering
Sports

Paolo Banchero Says UConn Can't Beat a NBA Team, Cooper Flagg Talks Gatorade NPOY & Revenge On UNC in '25

We caught up with Paolo Banchero and Cooper Flagg to talk about ESPN's Mike Greenberg saying UConn can the make the NBA Playoffs in the East, the National Gatorade Player of the Year award, getting revenge against UNC next season, and more.

Zion Olojede843 days ago
Three college basketball players in uniforms representing USC, Iowa, and Duke, smiling and in action poses
Sports

The Biggest Stars of March Madness 2024, Ranked

With the women's college basketball star power dominating headlines over the men, we ranked the top 10 biggest stars of March Madness.

Zion Olojede852 days ago
Sports

Duke Star Jared McCain Claps Back at 'Grown Men' Trolling Him for Painting His Nails

We sat down with Duke basketball star guard and TikTok celebrity Jared McCain about the hate he gets from painting his nails, the upcoming Duke season, his NBA future, and more.

Zion Olojede1010 days ago
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle
Sports

Drake Bet $100,000 on the Duke Blue Devils Beating North Carolina

Ahead of the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA game on Saturday, Drake revealed that he bet $100,000 CAD on Duke only for the team to lose.

Joe Price1567 days ago
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Kenny Smith FInal Four 2021
Sports

Kenny Smith Talks NCAA Tournament, Sleeper Teams, and Coach K-UNC Controversy

Smith chatted about all things March Madness, including the players he’s most excited to see, who he’d pick with the No. 1 pick in June's NBA Draft.

Adam Caparell1584 days ago
Paolo Banchero of Duke University
Sports

Duke Basketball Players Paolo Banchero and Michael Savarino Hit With Charges Over DWI Stop

Duke basketball players Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero are both facing charges in connection with a DWI stop in Orange County on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen1705 days ago
coach k
Sports

Mike Krzyzewski Is Retiring After Upcoming Season (UPDATE)

Mike Krzyzewski is reportedly retiring after this upcoming season. The leading candidate to replace Coach K is former Duke player Jon Scheyer.

Brad Callas1872 days ago
duke womens bball
Sports

Duke Women's Basketball Team Ends Season Due to Pandemic

Duke women's basketball program has stopped its season due to concerns of positive coronavirus cases after discovering two confirmed cases a week ago.

tara mahadevan2030 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
Sports

Week 14 NFL ATS Picks + Best Bets + Does Duke Basketball Suck?

Before the crew makes their weekly picks they discussed why Duke is having a bad season and the upped stakes of the Week 15 Browns vs. Giants matchup.

Complex Sports2046 days ago
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Zion Williamson
Sneakers

Former Agent Alleges Zion Williamson Received Illegal Benefits To Play at Duke, Wear Nike

Zion Williamson's former agent Gina Ford alleges that he was paid to play at Duke University and wear Nike and Adidas sneakers.

Brandon Richard2260 days ago
Zion Williamson Laces Sneakers
Sneakers

Could College Athletes Finally Get Sneaker Endorsement Deals?

NCAA moves toward allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsements, but can students get sneaker deals from Nike, Adidas and others?

Tim Newcomb2268 days ago
Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans works out
Sports

Zion Williamson Says Coach K Wouldn’t Let Him Return to Duke: ‘I Genuinely Wanted to Go Back’

It took a lot of convincing to get Zion to enter the NBA draft. 

Xavier Hamilton2383 days ago
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks forward Nathan Bain
Sports

Fundraiser for Nathan Bain’s Family Hits Goal Just Hours After Upsetting Duke

The hero of Stephen F. Austin's win over Duke is being rewarded with a wave of generosity. 

Xavier Hamilton2425 days ago

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