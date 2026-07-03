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Nike Reportedly Hacked by World Leaks
Sneakers

Nike Reportedly Hacked by World Leaks

Here's Nike's response to the potential data breach.

Victor Deng176 days ago
MrBeast Lawsuit
Pop Culture

MrBeast Sues Ex-Employee for Allegedly Stealing Confidential Company Data

The former employee is also accused of installing hidden cameras in the Beast Industries office.

tara mahadevan466 days ago
A smartphone screen displaying the Pokémon GO app page, featuring Pikachu and the app's logo
Pop Culture

Pokémon Go Maker Niantic Reportedly Using Game Data to Train AI Projects

The game's developer, Niantic, detailed a new AI product using geolocated images from all over the world to help robotics understand and interact with physical spaces.

Alex Ocho606 days ago
Live Nation logo in the background with a smartphone displaying the Ticketmaster logo in the foreground
Music

Live Nation, Ticketmaster Confirms Hack Potentially Affecting More Than 500 Million Customers

The ticketing company confirmed on Friday that personal information and credit card details were stolen by a hacker group.

Alex Ocho777 days ago
Facebook logo for news post
Life

U.S. Facebook Users With Active Accounts Between 2007 and 2022 Can Claim Share of Historic $725 Million Settlement

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle its high-profile privacy lawsuit last year, and now users can claim their share.

Joe Price1184 days ago
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dating apps screenshot for news
Life

Catholic Nonprofit Reportedly Spent $4 Million to Track Gay Priests on Dating Apps

Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal says it shared the data with bishops across the country. Grindr said it was "infuriated by the actions."

Joshua Espinoza1227 days ago
A comparison image showing size increase for genitalia
Life

Researcher Says Increase in Average Erect Penis Length Over Past 29 Years Is ‘Concerning’

The average length of erect phalluses has shown a sizable increase in a short period of time, per data pulled from multiple studies spanning decades.

Trace William Cowen1247 days ago
CDC outside building logo is pictured
Life

CDC Says Teen Girls Are Experiencing ‘Record High Levels’ of Sadness and Violence

A new CDC report citing data collected in late 2021 shows alarming increases in multiple categories for this age group, including suicide risk.

Trace William Cowen1250 days ago
FCC commissioner calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores
Life

FCC Commissioner Urges Apple and Google to Pull TikTok From App Stores

Brendan Carr explained his position in a letter sent to company CEOs last week, saying the China-based app is harvesting U.S. users' personal data.

Joshua Espinoza1480 days ago
Photograph of a USB going into laptop
Life

Man Loses Flash Drive With Info on Japanese City’s 460,000 Residents While Out for Drinks After Work

The Japanese city of Amagasaki is no longer in possession of a USB flash drive containing personal information on all of its 460,000 residents.

tara mahadevan1485 days ago
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the new Facebook News feature
Life

Mark Zuckerberg Sued by D.C. Attorney General Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

D.C. attorney general Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over the company’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica incident.

Joe Price1517 days ago
Cigarettes on the street corner.
Life

FTC Data Finds Annual Cigarette Sales Rose in the U.S. for First Time in 20 Years

The Federal Trade Commission report on the tobacco industry found that cigarette sales in the U.S. rose last year for the first time in two decades.

Jordan Rose1726 days ago
Netflix logo is seen displayed on TV screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on July 16, 2020.
Pop Culture

Netflix Unveils Data Showing Its Most Popular Shows and Movies

Netflix CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed the metrics used by the streaming service to determine the most popular shows and movies.

Jose Martinez1755 days ago
t-mobile
Life

T-Mobile Investigating Alleged Data Breach Affecting Over 100 Million People

T-Mobile is investigating a claim from someone who says they’re selling data from over 100 million customers, including physical addresses and phone numbers,

Brenton Blanchet1798 days ago
covid
Life

New Data Shows Pandemic's Impact on How Americans Spent Their Time in 2020

The data is pulled from the American Time Use Survey, which itself had to pause its collection process for two months early in the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen1816 days ago
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The McDonalds logo seen at night
Life

McDonald's Experiences Data Breach in U.S., South Korea, and Taiwan

Along with the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan, markets like South Africa and Russia were also cited for suspicious activity during the investigation.

Xavier Hamilton1863 days ago

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