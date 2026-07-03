Chartdata

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Cardi B performing
Music

Cardi B Says Her Music Is 'Still Sellin’ Like Good Quality Pussy,' Further Teases Long-Awaited New Album

As the wait continues for a follow-up to 'Invasion of Privacy,' Cardi is celebrating her continued milestones along the way.

Trace William Cowen683 days ago
Splitscreen image of Taylor Swift and Ye
Music

Taylor Swift Projected to End Ye's Billboard Streak as 'Vultures 2' Expected to Land at No. 2

His long-running Billboard streak is set to end with 11 albums.

Trey Alston708 days ago
Music artist in a white shirt performs onstage with a microphone, adorned with a symbolic crown
Music

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

This week, Kenny has a total of three songs in the top 10, with "Euphoria" and "Like That."

tara mahadevan796 days ago
Music

NLE Choppa Believes He'll Become First Rapper to Score No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 This Year

Latto is the only hip-hop artist to reach No. 1 on the singles chart in 2023, though she did so as a featured artist.

Brad Callas1059 days ago
Music

Latto Becomes First Rapper in 2023 to Reach No. 1 on Hot 100 With Jung Kook Collab "Seven"

BTS member Jung Kook debuts atop the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making Latto the first rapper in 2023 to appear at No. 1 on the singles chart.

Brad Callas1090 days ago
Advertisement
yeat getty images perfromance
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Yeat and Karol G's New Albums

Yeat and Karol G are in a close battle for this week’s top debut, as each artist is expected to move 60,000 to 70,000 album equivalent units.

Brad Callas1238 days ago
SZA performs at Outside Lands Festival
Music

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Remains at No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Fifth Consecutive Week

SZA continues her reign atop the Billboard 200 chart, as the R&amp;B superstar’s sophomore LP 'SOS' earned 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. this past week

Brad Callas1279 days ago
SZA
Music

SZA's 'SOS' Tops Billboard 200 Chart for Second Straight Week

SZA continues her reign atop the Billboard 200 chart, as the R&amp;B superstar’s sophomore LP ‘SOS’ earned 180,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. this week.

Brad Callas1300 days ago
SZA
Music

SZA Earns First No. 1 Album as 'SOS' Debuts Atop the Billboard 200

SZA has earned her first No. 1 album, as the Grammy-winner's sophomore LP 'SOS' debuts atop the Billboard 2000 with 315,000 album equivalent units

Brad Callas1308 days ago
drake "texts go green" has historic billboard drop
Music

Drake’s “Texts Go Green” Ties Biggest Single-Week Billboard Hot 100 Dip in History, Falling From No. 13 to No. 94

Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' track "Texts Go Green" has tied Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" for the biggest single week slide in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Jordan Rose1473 days ago
Advertisement
Kendrick Lamar performs on the Rock Stage during day 1 of Grandoozy
Music

Every Song From Kendrick’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Charted on the Hot 100

Fresh off topping the Billboard 200 with his fifth studio album 'Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers,' Kendrick Lamar continued his chart dominance this week.

Brad Callas1517 days ago
Harry Styles at Coachella weekend 2
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Harry Styles' New Album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' new album, 'Harry's House,' is on track for a major debut on the Billboard 200. The album features the previously released single "As It Was."

Brenton Blanchet1519 days ago
Lil Durk performs at show in Atlanta
Music

Lil Durk Has Received 8 More RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications

Fresh off of earning his first No. 1 solo album on the Billboard 200, Lil Durk has added several more certifications to his expanding trophy case.

Brad Callas1521 days ago
Pusha-T performs on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Pusha-T’s Chart-Topping Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha-T has earned his first career No. 1 album, with his latest full-length offering 'It's Almost Dry' debuting in the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Brad Callas1539 days ago
Coi Leray attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music

Coi Leray Responds to Claim Her Debut Album Moved 9K First Week: 'No Baby, I Sold 11.5K’

The “Blick Blick” rapper took to social media on Monday to respond to DJ Akademiks after he claimed her debut album sold 9,000 units in its first week.

Brenton Blanchet1552 days ago
Advertisement
Jack Harlow at Coachella 2022
Music

Jack Harlow's "First Class" Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Counts as First-Ever No. 1 Solo Debut

The Louisville lyricist’s new single "First Class" has officially topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which scored 2022’s largest streaming week.

Brenton Blanchet1552 days ago
Harry Styles at the 2021 Grammys
Music

Harry Styles' "As It Was" Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

“As It Was” marks his second No. 1 single, following “Watermelon Sugar,” and it is also being celebrated as the first No. 1 debut of his career.

Brenton Blanchet1559 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly at Howard Stern
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout'

The No. 1 spot is familiar territory for MGK, who earned his first chart-topping album back in 2020 with his pop-punk detour 'Tickets to My Downfall.'

Brenton Blanchet1567 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App