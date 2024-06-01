Ticketmaster has confirmed that they experienced a data breach.

According to the New York Times, the ticketing platform revealed in a federal filing on Friday that the hacker group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for stealing information from over 500 million customers.

Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster’s parent company, identified “unauthorized activity” in a third-party cloud database.

ShinyHunters, who have reportedly been active since around 2020, have previously targeted companies including Microsoft and AT&T, and are believed to aim to secure personal records and sell them.

The breach was first revealed on Tuesday on a forum called BreachForums where the group said they had data of 560 million Ticketmaster customers, including credit card numbers and ticket sales. The group supposedly demanded $500,000 for the data, which was said to be 1.3 terabytes.

It’s not clear when the breach itself took place but the illegal activity was detected by Ticketmaster on May 20.