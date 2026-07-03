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Five members of the K-pop group RESCENE sitting on a couch, wearing caps and covering their faces with their hands.
Music

K-Pop Group RESCENE Burst Into Tears as "Love Attack" Hits No. 1 Nearly Two Years After Release

The rising girl group cried on a surprise live stream after "Love Attack" topped Melon's Top 100, almost two years after its 2024 release.

Alex Ocho9 days ago
Drake at a sports event, wearing a denim jacket and chain necklace, with a focused expression.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Locks Up a Fourth Straight Week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

The album is now the longest-running chart-topper of 2026.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and holding a microphone, with blue lighting in the background.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Spends Third Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Drake just reached another milestone on the charts, while Paul McCartney and K-pop superstars aespa debut albums in the top 10.

Alex Ocho41 days ago
The four members of K-Pop group Aespa with colorful hair in a vibrant yellow car, set against a mountainous backdrop.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for aespa's 'LEMONADE'

The K-pop superstars are making a splash on the charts with their latest album.

Alex Ocho41 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Stays at No. 1 for Week 2 After Completing Historic Billboard 200 Sweep (UPDATE)

Drake became the first solo artist to match Taylor Swift's 15 Billboard 200 No. 1s.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black leather vest, and pointing into the crowd.
Music

Could Drake Become the First Artist to Sweep the Billboard 200’s Top 3?

Drake announced he will release three albums simultaneously: 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti.'

Alex Ocho65 days ago

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