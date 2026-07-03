Drake's Hot 100 Takeover Leads to First-Ever Appearances on Chart for Molly Santana, Popcaan, More
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Molly Santana, Popcaan, and more have earned their first-ever Hot 100 chart appearances thanks to collaborations with Drake.Trace William Cowen
From his latest No. 1 entry “Janice STFU” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers.Jessica Mckinney
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The Game Downplays Eminem’s Massive Commercial Success While Addressing Music Industry’s ‘Bullsh*t Propaganda’
The Game has broken down why any sales-based argument about superiority isn't logical, and outlined what he identifies as industry-wide problems.Trace William Cowen
Music
People Surprised Napster Is Still Around After T-Pain Shared Image on How Much Streaming Platforms Pay Artists
The iconic file-sharing service Napster began trending on social media Wednesday after T-Pain shared a tweet comparing how much streaming platforms pay artists.Brad Callas