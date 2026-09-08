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Jason Parham

Joined July 2014 | 404 posts
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Latest Stories

Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Jason Parham180 days ago
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10 Reasons Why This Guy Is The Best Dancer on Vine

Sione Maraschino is a dancing force on Vine.

Jason Parham4515 days ago
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20 Celebrities You Should Follow on Vine

From Wiz Khalifa and Lucy Hale to RiFF RAFF and Tyra Banks, here are 20 celebrities you should follow on Vine.

Jason Parham4516 days ago
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The IRS Might Be Monitoring Your Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram Accounts

The IRS is watching. Beware what you tweet.

Jason Parham4538 days ago
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What It Would Look Like If Historical Figures Had Tinder

We imagine what it would have looked like if certain historical figures had Tinder.

Jason Parham4538 days ago
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Google Refuses Funding From Military to Help Develop Robots

It's just business.

Jason Parham4560 days ago
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The Coolest Tech Products We Discovered at SXSW 2014

Apps, gizmos, robots, and more.

Jason Parham4572 days ago
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Complex Staffers Talk About Their Favorite Moments From "The Slim Shady LP" Era

Fifteen years have past since Eminem first burst on the scene. A look back at what left the strongest mark.

Jason Parham4589 days ago
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The Week in Music Writing

A lot of words were written about music this week. Here are the best ones.

Jason Parham4596 days ago
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9 Epic Black History Tumblrs You Need To Follow Right Now

A crash course in all things black history, courtesy of Tumblr.

Jason Parham4604 days ago
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Google Introduces Prescription Lenses Compatible With Google Glass

See the world like never before.

Jason Parham4615 days ago

8 Things You Can Do While Gmail is Down

Don't panic.

Jason Parham4619 days ago

According to Google Auto-complete, Mississippi Wants to "Ban Interracial Marriage"

Wait until you see what California and New York want.

Jason Parham4623 days ago

The Week In Music Writing

Like to read about music? Here's a selection of the week's best music writing.

Jason Parham4631 days ago
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Gallery: The Sweet Science Behind Apple's New Mac Pro

Stunning images of the Mac Pro.

Jason Parham4635 days ago

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