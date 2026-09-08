Jason Parham
Latest Stories
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
10 Reasons Why This Guy Is The Best Dancer on Vine
Sione Maraschino is a dancing force on Vine.
20 Celebrities You Should Follow on Vine
From Wiz Khalifa and Lucy Hale to RiFF RAFF and Tyra Banks, here are 20 celebrities you should follow on Vine.
The IRS Might Be Monitoring Your Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram Accounts
The IRS is watching. Beware what you tweet.
What It Would Look Like If Historical Figures Had Tinder
We imagine what it would have looked like if certain historical figures had Tinder.
Google Refuses Funding From Military to Help Develop Robots
It's just business.
The Coolest Tech Products We Discovered at SXSW 2014
Apps, gizmos, robots, and more.
SXSW Interactive 2014: Nas and Ben Horowitz Discuss Entrepreneurship and Surviving Tech's School of Hard Knocks
Because it's bigger than hip-hop
Complex Staffers Talk About Their Favorite Moments From "The Slim Shady LP" Era
Fifteen years have past since Eminem first burst on the scene. A look back at what left the strongest mark.
The Week in Music Writing
A lot of words were written about music this week. Here are the best ones.
9 Epic Black History Tumblrs You Need To Follow Right Now
A crash course in all things black history, courtesy of Tumblr.
Google Introduces Prescription Lenses Compatible With Google Glass
See the world like never before.
According to Google Auto-complete, Mississippi Wants to "Ban Interracial Marriage"
Wait until you see what California and New York want.
The Week In Music Writing
Like to read about music? Here's a selection of the week's best music writing.
Gallery: The Sweet Science Behind Apple's New Mac Pro
Stunning images of the Mac Pro.