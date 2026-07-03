Concerts

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(L) Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on in victory lane after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Xfinity Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on March 22, 2026 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Music

Bruno Mars and ‘GOAT’ Michael Jordan Enjoy a Cigar Together Backstage in Milan

The NBA icon attended the Milan date of Mars' The Romantic Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Split images. (L-R) Karol G in a sparkly top, Becky G in a crop top, Elena Rose singing in white, and Greeicy in an orange dress with tattoos.
Music

Karol G Announces Becky G, Elena Rose, and Greeicy as North American Tour Guests

The newly-announced guests will appear on select North American stadium dates for Karol G's Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.

Alex Ocho4 days ago
Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, and Kanye West posing together at an event, dressed in formal attire with stage lights in the background.
Music

Jay-Z Brings Out Pharrell for Neptunes Classics During Sold-Out Yankee Stadium Night Two

The pair hit a two-step together and ran through "Frontin'," "Allure," and "Excuse Me Miss" during the encore.

Mark Elibert6 days ago
Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Record on Second Night of Residency

The show sold 45,832 tickets, surpassing the record set just the night before.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Lionel Richie Returns to the Stage with a Message: 'I'm Grateful'
Music

Lionel Richie Returns After Onstage Health Scare: 'I'm Doing Well'

After feeling dizzy mid-show and postponing tour dates, the 77-year-old icon opens up about his health scare, comeback, and love for fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
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Lil Wayne.
Music

Did Lil Wayne Skip Out on Maine Show to Attend Michael Rubin's White Party?

One day after being a no-show on the opening night of his tour, Wayne attended the annual White Party.

Jose Martinez15 days ago
Lionel Richie Postpones Concerts After Falling Ill
Music

Lionel Richie Postpones Two Concerts After Feeling Dizzy Onstage

Fans were left stunned when Richie never returned after intermission. Doctors have advised rest, putting his Chicago and Columbus concerts on hold.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Azealia Banks.
Music

Azealia Banks Fears UK Concert Won’t Happen, Says People Threatened to Kill Her

The controversial rapper, who plans to perform in Manchester in September, recently made offensive comments about an Irish stabbing victim.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Bad Bunny performing on stage, wearing a beige suit and sunglasses, holding a microphone with arms outstretched.
Music

Bad Bunny Meets Chinese Fan Who Learned Spanish for the Singer

The singer previously praised his international fanbase, revealing he’s No. 1 in China.

Alex Ocho25 days ago
Gina Ortiz Jones speaking at a podium and Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket at an event.
Music

San Antonio Mayor Says Kanye West Concert Should Be Canceled

The mayor said San Antonio shouldn't host Ye at a city-funded venue, especially on the Fourth of July.

Mark Elibert27 days ago
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Goose
Music

51-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Upper Level at Goose Concert in Madison Square Garden

The Connecticut jam band continued its full 16-song set, apparently unaware of the tragedy, and posted condolences the next morning on Instagram.

Trey Alston27 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Tampa Concert Protested By Tampa Jewish Federation, Florida NOW

Local advocacy groups and elected officials are urging Tampa to reconsider hosting Kanye West, arguing his history of antisemitic rhetoric outweighs his recent public apology.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Four States Bow Out of Great American State Fair
Pop Culture

Great American State Fair Hits New Snag as Six States Sit Out

Costs, controversy and a chaotic lineup: why multiple states are sitting out the National Mall mega-fair.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
A male visitor, wearing a banana costume, drinks a beer at camp site at the Hurricane Festival 2015.
Music

Hardcore Band End It Tells Fans to Rip Off Fan’s Banana Costume, Concertgoer Responds

A man in banana costume was stripped by concertgoers after End It frontman Akil Godsey singled him out.

Jose Martinez39 days ago
Ryan Castro with tattoos and a patterned hood in an orange-toned image, set against a cloudy sky background.
Music

Ryan Castro Announces Second U.S. Leg of His Sendé The Last Dance Tour: Everything You Need to Know

The Colombian reggaeton star will bring the final chapter of his 'SENDÉ' era to 16 cities this fall.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
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Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and Jeongjin Park of BTS accept the Song of the Summer award for "Swim" onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

BTS Fan Shares Advice on Taking Concert Pictures Solo, Claims Best Friend Has Affair With Husband

The woman alleged that her former best friend had "run off" with her ex-husband.

Jaelani Turner-Williams47 days ago
Kanye West wearing a dark outfit, standing on stage with a smoky background.
Music

Kanye West Performs to 100,000 Fans for Two-Hour Istanbul Concert

The concert also saw fans becoming engaged during "Runaway," and Plaqueboymax getting to interview Ye backstage.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
C&C Music Factory Distance Themselves from Great American State Fair
Music

Great American State Fair Keeps Losing Artists as Backlash Grows

Inside the Great American State Fair backlash as C+C Music Factory co-founder Robert Clivillés, Martina McBride, The Commodores, and more distance themselves from the bill.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago

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