Alex Narvaez
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The Past, Present, and Future of adidas Basketball Celebrated at NBA All-Star Weekend
Fans got up-close with timeless classics and exclusive previews at adidas Basketball's NBA All-Star Weekend exhibit.
Bennedict Mathurin Is Saving His Best Tunnel Fits For The Playoffs: 'I'm Waiting For The Right Occasion'
Complex Canada caught up with Bennedict Mathurin at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis to talk about tunnel fits, missing Montreal, and the Pacers playoff push.
Top 5 Things Complex Canada Saw At ComplexCon 2023
From Jae Tips' red hot Saucony collab to Kid Cudi running around everywhere, there was a lot to see, do, and eat at ComplexCon 2023.
Bryan Espiritu On New Exhibit 'Passage' And Why He Ended The Legends League
"I didn't want my next exhibit to be something that was playing to the crowd," Espiritu says.
Toronto Went Wild For Free Dave's Hot Chicken On Drake's Birthday
Dave's Hot Chicken teamed up with Drake on his birthday to give out free chicken sliders at its US and Canada locations.
TOBi Talks Leaving Toronto To Finish 'Panic': "You Want To Find People Who Rock With You"
Complex Canada was out in LA when we grabbed burgers with the Canadian rapper to talk about leaving Canada, working with jazz legends, and the confidence to call your album “the best rap album in the world.”
Looney Tunes Voiceover Actor Eric Bauza Explains SAG-AFTRA Strike From The Picket Line
The voice of Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, and more speaks about the strike.
10 Years Later: 3 Toronto Moments From Drake's 'Nothing Was The Same'
As Drake's 'Nothing Was The Same' celebrates its 10 year anniversary, Complex Canada looked back at 3 memorable Toronto moments from the album.
10 Years Since The "Live For" Video, The Last Drake/Weeknd Collab
The OVO and XO camps used to collaborate a lot. "Live For" is a throwback to that era.
Objects Thrown At Drake On The 'It's All A Blur' Tour, From Bras To Books
Multiple objects have been thrown at Drake on stage on his current It's All A Blur tour. Some appreciated, others not.
BBNO$ On Canadian Collab With Freddie Dredd: "One Of The Most Difficult People To Get A Text From"
Canadian artist BBNO$ recently sat down with Complex Canada at Osheaga Festival in Montreal.
Dom Dolla on "Eat Your Man": Nelly Furtado Is A 'Core Childhood Memory'
The "Eat Your Man" producer sat down with Complex Canada at this year's Osheaga Festival in Montreal.
Scottie Barnes On Taking The Next Step In Toronto: ‘I’m A Natural Born Leader’
The Toronto Raptors star talks to Complex Canada on the latest episode of 1x1 with Alex Narvaez.
Banx & Ranx On Hitting 2 Billion Streams: 'Those Trophies Look Great on Walls, But It’s Not the End Goal'
"We’ve worked hard on having an identifiable sound that’s ours," the powerhouse Montreal production duo says.
Lavi$h On Leaving Winnipeg, Meeting Chubbs, Getting A Drake Shout Out
The Toronto-via-Winnipeg based artist just dropped new Def Jam release 'You Made A Big Mistake'
Canadian-Nigerian Star Nonso Amadi on African Music’s Moment: ‘This is Our Time’
Complex Canada met up with the 'When It Blooms' artist to talk about representing Nigerian youth and taking African music global.
How Toronto's 254Bodi Made His Biggest Tracks For A Boogie, Lil Baby, & Lil Durk
In this interview with Complex Canada, Toronto producer 254Bodi peeled back the layers and told us how his biggest hits came to fruition.
1x1 with Alex Narvaez: Nav on His Toronto Homecoming, Smashing Vision Boards, & Lil Uzi Vert Falling in His Pool
On April 11, 2023, Toronto rapper Nav played the biggest show of his career at Scotiabank Arena. He sat down with 1x1 with Alex Narvaez to talk about the moment