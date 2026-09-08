Alex Narvaez Portrait

Alex Narvaez

Joined March 2020 | 103 posts
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Latest Stories

The Past, Present, and Future of adidas Basketball Celebrated at NBA All-Star Weekend

Fans got up-close with timeless classics and exclusive previews at adidas Basketball's NBA All-Star Weekend exhibit.

Alex Narvaez940 days ago

Bennedict Mathurin Is Saving His Best Tunnel Fits For The Playoffs: 'I'm Waiting For The Right Occasion'

Complex Canada caught up with Bennedict Mathurin at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis to talk about tunnel fits, missing Montreal, and the Pacers playoff push.

Alex Narvaez940 days ago

Top 5 Things Complex Canada Saw At ComplexCon 2023

From Jae Tips' red hot Saucony collab to Kid Cudi running around everywhere, there was a lot to see, do, and eat at ComplexCon 2023.

Alex Narvaez1031 days ago

Bryan Espiritu On New Exhibit 'Passage' And Why He Ended The Legends League

"I didn't want my next exhibit to be something that was playing to the crowd," Espiritu says.

Alex Narvaez1043 days ago

Toronto Went Wild For Free Dave's Hot Chicken On Drake's Birthday

Dave's Hot Chicken teamed up with Drake on his birthday to give out free chicken sliders at its US and Canada locations.

Alex Narvaez1059 days ago
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TOBi Talks Leaving Toronto To Finish 'Panic': "You Want To Find People Who Rock With You"

Complex Canada was out in LA when we grabbed burgers with the Canadian rapper to talk about leaving Canada, working with jazz legends, and the confidence to call your album “the best rap album in the world.”

Alex Narvaez1070 days ago

Looney Tunes Voiceover Actor Eric Bauza Explains SAG-AFTRA Strike From The Picket Line

The voice of Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, and more speaks about the strike.

Alex Narvaez1080 days ago

10 Years Later: 3 Toronto Moments From Drake's 'Nothing Was The Same'

As Drake's 'Nothing Was The Same' celebrates its 10 year anniversary, Complex Canada looked back at 3 memorable Toronto moments from the album.

Alex Narvaez1088 days ago

10 Years Since The "Live For" Video, The Last Drake/Weeknd Collab

The OVO and XO camps used to collaborate a lot. "Live For" is a throwback to that era.

Alex Narvaez1101 days ago

Objects Thrown At Drake On The 'It's All A Blur' Tour, From Bras To Books

Multiple objects have been thrown at Drake on stage on his current It's All A Blur tour. Some appreciated, others not.

Alex Narvaez1114 days ago
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BBNO$ On Canadian Collab With Freddie Dredd: "One Of The Most Difficult People To Get A Text From"

Canadian artist BBNO$ recently sat down with Complex Canada at Osheaga Festival in Montreal.

Alex Narvaez1115 days ago

Dom Dolla on "Eat Your Man": Nelly Furtado Is A 'Core Childhood Memory'

The "Eat Your Man" producer sat down with Complex Canada at this year's Osheaga Festival in Montreal.

Alex Narvaez1116 days ago

Scottie Barnes On Taking The Next Step In Toronto: ‘I’m A Natural Born Leader’

The Toronto Raptors star talks to Complex Canada on the latest episode of 1x1 with Alex Narvaez.

Alex Narvaez1170 days ago

Banx & Ranx On Hitting 2 Billion Streams: 'Those Trophies Look Great on Walls, But It’s Not the End Goal'

"We’ve worked hard on having an identifiable sound that’s ours," the powerhouse Montreal production duo says.

Alex Narvaez1171 days ago

Lavi$h On Leaving Winnipeg, Meeting Chubbs, Getting A Drake Shout Out

The Toronto-via-Winnipeg based artist just dropped new Def Jam release 'You Made A Big Mistake'

Alex Narvaez1177 days ago
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Canadian-Nigerian Star Nonso Amadi on African Music’s Moment: ‘This is Our Time’

Complex Canada met up with the 'When It Blooms' artist to talk about representing Nigerian youth and taking African music global.

Alex Narvaez1192 days ago

How Toronto's 254Bodi Made His Biggest Tracks For A Boogie, Lil Baby, & Lil Durk

In this interview with Complex Canada, Toronto producer 254Bodi peeled back the layers and told us how his biggest hits came to fruition.

Alex Narvaez1212 days ago
1x1 with Alex Narvaez and Nav

1x1 with Alex Narvaez: Nav on His Toronto Homecoming, Smashing Vision Boards, & Lil Uzi Vert Falling in His Pool

On April 11, 2023, Toronto rapper Nav played the biggest show of his career at Scotiabank Arena. He sat down with 1x1 with Alex Narvaez to talk about the moment

Alex Narvaez1217 days ago

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