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Bruno Mars and ‘GOAT’ Michael Jordan Enjoy a Cigar Together Backstage in Milan

The NBA icon attended the Milan date of Mars' The Romantic Tour.

(L) Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on in victory lane after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Xfinity Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on March 22, 2026 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Images via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy and David Jensen/Getty Images

Bruno Mars took a candid with Michael Jordan after the NBA legend attended a date on The Romantic Tour this week.

The former Chicago Bulls star was in the crowd during the Milan date of Mars’ current tour on Wednesday (July 15). The concert was held at San Siro Stadium, where Jordan was joined by his wife of 13 years, Yvette Prieto.

As Fadeaway World reports, the couple have been vacationing across Europe this summer. They were previously in Greece and Sicily before flying into Milan for the show.

In the photo posted on Thursday (July 16), Mars and Jordan held cigars while leaning toward each other.

“Backstage In Milan with THE GOAT,” Mars captioned the post, which he also added to his story and soundtracked with “Space Jam” by Quad City DJ’s.

Mars embarked on The Romantic Tour in April and will continue his trek until January. Supporting him on the road are Victoria Monét, Leon Thomas, Raye and DJ Pee .Wee — also known as Anderson .Paak — who’s one-half of Silk Sonic with Mars.

The tour began in Las Vegas, where the 16-time Grammy winner was celebrated with a parade and street renaming of Park Avenue to Bruno Mars Drive.

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