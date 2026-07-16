Bruno Mars and ‘GOAT’ Michael Jordan Enjoy a Cigar Together Backstage in Milan

Bruno Mars took a candid with Michael Jordan after the NBA legend attended a date on The Romantic Tour this week.

The former Chicago Bulls star was in the crowd during the Milan date of Mars’ current tour on Wednesday (July 15). The concert was held at San Siro Stadium, where Jordan was joined by his wife of 13 years, Yvette Prieto.

As Fadeaway World reports, the couple have been vacationing across Europe this summer. They were previously in Greece and Sicily before flying into Milan for the show.

In the photo posted on Thursday (July 16), Mars and Jordan held cigars while leaning toward each other.

“Backstage In Milan with THE GOAT,” Mars captioned the post, which he also added to his story and soundtracked with “Space Jam” by Quad City DJ’s.