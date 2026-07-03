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AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 16: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Harry
Music

Harry Styles' Team Responds to Fan Complaints About Obstructed Views at Tour

Sightline issues on the Together, Together Tour's opening night in Amsterdam have prompted a review of the stage layout.

Trey Alston59 days ago

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