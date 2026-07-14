Karol G Announces Becky G, Elena Rose, and Greeicy as North American Tour Guests

Karol G will be hitting the road with special guests for the North American leg of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour. On Tuesday (July 14), the Colombian superstar announced that Becky G, Elena Rose, and Greeicy are each joining the stadium trek on select dates across the United States and Canada.

Becky, who previously collaborated with Karol on the 2022 hit “MAMIII,” will perform in Toronto on July 29, Washington, D.C., on Aug. 2, Los Angeles on Aug. 15, San Francisco on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, Seattle on Aug. 26, San Antonio on Sept. 2, El Paso on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, and East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 18. "We’re going on tour with my tropi-mamiii @karolg!” the Mexican-American singer wrote in Spanish on Instagram. “We’ll see each other soon, I’m sooooooo excited." Elena Rose is set to join Karol G in Chicago on July 24 and July 25, Las Vegas on Aug. 7, Los Angeles on Aug. 14, Boston on Sept. 12, East Rutherford on Sept. 17, Atlanta on Sept. 24, Miami on Oct. 2, Tampa on Oct. 9, and Dallas on Oct. 15. Per a press release, Rose is joining Karol G on 10 U.S. stadium dates as she continues the European leg of her own tour. "Thank you, Caro, for the invitation,” said the Grammy-nominated Venezuelan-American in an Instagram post. “We're so happy to bring a little piece of our hearts to this incredible tour. I love you, warriors!!!! See you very soon!!"

Meanwhile, Colombian star Greeicy, who collaborated with Karol on the song “Amiga Mía” off of Tropicoqueta, will make guest appearances in Los Angeles on Aug. 16, Houston on Sept. 27, and Miami on Oct. 3. The North American run is part of Karol G's massive Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, which sold more than 2 million tickets across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Latin America within four days of going on sale, per a press release from Live Nation.

Karol’s latest stadium tour, which expanded from 39 to 63 dates, follows after her historic Coachella 2026 performances in April, where she became the first female Latin artist to headline the festival. It’s also her first tour since 2023’s Mañana Será Bonito World Tour and the first since she released her Tropicoqueta album in June 2025.

Karol G's Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour kicks off on July 24 in Chicago’s Soldier Field. For a full list of tour dates, visit Karol G’s official website.