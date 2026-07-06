Lionel Richie Returns After Onstage Health Scare: 'I'm Doing Well'

"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," Richie wrote on Instagram alongside photos from recent performances, per Us Weekly . "I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you." The 77-year-old singer also confirmed he had successfully resumed the Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, adding, "Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd... we made real memories together. See you in Toronto... let's party all night long."

Lionel Richie is officially back onstage after a health scare forced him to postpone two concerts, and the music legend is thanking fans for standing by him. Days after cutting short the opening night of his summer tour and taking time off on doctors' orders, Richie returned to performing with a heartfelt message celebrating both his recovery and his audience.

The update marks Richie's first personal statement since a frightening medical episode derailed the opening night of the tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He has not revealed what illness sidelined him—or disclosed any diagnosis or treatment.

Richie's comeback follows a wave of public concern sparked by his abrupt exit from the June 24 concert. During a performance of "Dancing on the Ceiling," the Grammy winner became visibly dizzy and sat down mid-song, telling the crowd, "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your ass down." He pushed through long enough to perform "Three Times a Lady" before leaving for an intermission.

Roughly 40 minutes later, saxophonist Dino Soldo returned with disappointing news, telling fans, "Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won't be able to continue. Additional information will be available."

The medical scare prompted Live Nation to postpone Richie's scheduled performances in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. At the time, the promoter said the decision came "under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health," adding that Richie was "heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans."

Earlier reports also indicated he was taken to a hospital as a precaution, while Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris said the singer appeared to be "a little dehydrated," though no official cause has been confirmed.