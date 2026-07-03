Concert Tickets

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Ariana Grande at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Has One of Summer’s Priciest Pop Tours at Nearly $1,000 a Ticket

Brooklyn is about to get five nights of eternal sunshine. The forecast calls for whistle notes, bunny ears and a serious chance of credit-card damage.

Maggie Ekberg5 days ago
Tyson Ritter, Mike Kennerty, Chris Gaylor and Nick Wheeler of The All-American Rejects (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage for Tamie Peters & Christiaan McPherson Public Relations)
Music

The All-American Rejects Says Artists Are Responsible for High Ticket Prices

The band compared ticket buying to a 'District 1 Hunger Games' experience.

Trey Alston54 days ago

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