Doja Cat and Latto are linking up on the road this fall.

Doja announced this week that the “Big Energy” artist will perform as a special guest for every date on the 31-city North American leg of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour.

The pairing arrives alongside a fresh visual: The official music video for "Okayyy," Doja and Latto’s collaborative single from the latter’s album Big Mama, dropped on Tuesday.