Doja Cat and Latto are linking up on the road this fall.
Doja announced this week that the “Big Energy” artist will perform as a special guest for every date on the 31-city North American leg of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour.
The pairing arrives alongside a fresh visual: The official music video for "Okayyy," Doja and Latto’s collaborative single from the latter’s album Big Mama, dropped on Tuesday.
The nearly four-minute clip sees both artists in swimwear alongside men washing a car, which reads as a nod to Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea era.
The North American leg of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour kicks off Oct. 1 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and wraps Dec. 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The tour supports Doja Cat's latest album Vie and follows her completed global run across Asia, Latin America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, making this her biggest worldwide touring run to date.
Latto steps into the tour at a high point. Big Mama, her fourth studio album that dropped in May, marked her biggest streaming debut yet and landed strong positions on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.
The 18-track project features GloRilla, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Wizkid, Teyana Taylor, and Jelly Roll, among others.