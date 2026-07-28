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Usher-Ousted Viral Concertgoer Says She Prefers Chris Brown

"It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan."

Usher performs at Nissan Stadium on July 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin/Getty

Days after being kicked off stage by Usher following an awkward encounter with the singer during his show in Nashville, the woman involved in the incident has explained the reason behind her less than enthusiastic demeanor.

In an interview with TMZ Live on Monday (July 27), Gabrielle Cheyenne admitted she was more invested in seeing The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown co-headliner Chris Brown.

“Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,” she said. “It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher.”

Cheyenne went on to say if Breezy were one who called her onstage, she would have had a “different reaction.”

Cheyenne was brought onstage by Usher on Friday for a sensual performance of “Can U Handle It?” but once the singer noticed something seemed off with her vibe, everything came to a screeching halt.

“I don’t think she want to be on the stage,” he told the crowd.

Cheyenne took to Facebook to address the negativity towards her unusual moment with Usher.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn't gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be????” she wrote. “My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!”

Cheyenne told TMZ Live that she was upgraded to VIP and made aware of the possibility of her ending up onstage, but it was unclear if that would be with Usher or Brown.

“They told me it was a possibility of me going onstage, but they didn’t confirm that until it was closer to time for me to go onstage, and of course, you’re getting to go onstage. Why would I decline that?” she continued.

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