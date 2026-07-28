Usher-Ousted Viral Concertgoer Says She Prefers Chris Brown

Days after being kicked off stage by Usher following an awkward encounter with the singer during his show in Nashville, the woman involved in the incident has explained the reason behind her less than enthusiastic demeanor.

In an interview with TMZ Live on Monday (July 27), Gabrielle Cheyenne admitted she was more invested in seeing The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown co-headliner Chris Brown.

“Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,” she said. “It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher.”

Cheyenne went on to say if Breezy were one who called her onstage, she would have had a “different reaction.”

Cheyenne was brought onstage by Usher on Friday for a sensual performance of “Can U Handle It?” but once the singer noticed something seemed off with her vibe, everything came to a screeching halt.