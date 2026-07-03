Did Lil Wayne Skip Out on Maine Show to Attend Michael Rubin's White Party?

Lil Wayne bailed on a recent show in Bangor, Maine, and it's being speculated that he did it in favor of attending Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party.

On Tuesday (June 30), Weezy was scheduled to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater at 10:45 p.m. for opening night of his 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour. According to Page Six, attendees were informed at 11 p.m. that the rapper would not be performing, effectively ending the show.

Wayne issued an apology in a post on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 1), but did not provide an explanation for his no-show, per Billboard. The New Orleans native shared that his show in Maine has been rescheduled for July 28.

Wayne was seen in attendance at the White Party in the Hamptons on Wednesday night, raising suspicions (according to Daily News and TMZ) that the rapper allegeldy prioritized the annual party over his own show.

The second stop on the tour takes place on Thursday night (July 2) in Sarasota Springs, which is in the same state as the Hamptons. As of this writing, it’s unclear if the show will go on as planned.