Cole Bennett

Cole Bennett is a music video director and founder of Lyrical Lemonade, a multimedia platform launched in 2013 that spotlights hip-hop culture and emerging artists. His signature style features vibrant colors, rapid cuts, and inventive camera angles, which have propelled careers for artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Tecca, and Ski Mask the Slump God through standout video premieres. Bennett’s impact comes from his knack for discovering underground talent early and amplifying their presence through Lyrical Lemonade’s YouTube channel, which has become a hub for fresh hip-hop visuals. Fans return because his videos blend cinematic storytelling with dynamic editing, creating viral moments that influence hip-hop’s digital landscape and set visual trends.

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Yeat and EsDeeKid
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Yeat and EsDeeKid Drop "Made It On Our Own" Single and Video

The new single off Yeat's upcoming 'A Dangerous Lyfe' arrives with a visual filmed inside Drake’s Toronto mansion, featuring cameos from Caleb Williams and Cole Bennett.

Antonio Johri142 days ago
Close-up of a brent fayiaz's face with a cross tattoo near the eye. A hand touches their forehead, and the background is blurred.
Music

Brent Faiyaz Shares ‘Icon' Album, Drops Cole Bennett-Directed Video for "Wrong Faces"

The project was executive produced by Raphael Saadiq.

Abel Shifferaw155 days ago
A bright yellow vinyl record partially inside a matching yellow album cover with vertical lines and a parental advisory label.
Music

Lyrical Lemonade "All Is Yellow" Vinyl: How to Buy

Lyrical Lemonade's debut studio album compilation is available on limited edition yellow vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff186 days ago
Justin Bieber playfully gestures on a boat; Hailey Bieber smiles while holding a child in the water. Black and white photo.
Music

Justin Bieber Joins Wife Hailey and Son Jack Blues in Sun-Soaked "Yukon" Video

Bieber surprise-dropped the visual for the fan-favorite track, just as he did with the album it came from, 'Swag.'

Alex Ocho347 days ago
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(L-R) Rosalia, Tyler, the Creator, Cole Bennett
Music

Tyler, the Creator, Rosalía, Cole Bennett and More Tapped For Instagram's 'ANYWAY' Initiatives

The social media platform is also introducing new product features to boost creativity.

tara mahadevan401 days ago
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 16: Chief Keef performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois.
Music

Chief Keef’s Life to Be Examined in Upcoming Documentary From Cole Bennett

The film will be produced in partnership with Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society.

Jaelani Turner-Williams641 days ago
Music

Eminem Calls Benzino’s Neck ‘Opposite of Giraffe’ and Mentions Daughter Coi Leray on "Doomsday Pt. 2”

The track appears on Cole Bennett's new Lyrical Lemonade compilation album 'All Is Yellow.'

Joe Price904 days ago
Music

Cole Bennett Shares Lyrical Lemonade Album 'All Is Yellow' f/ Kid Cudi, Eminem, Lil Yachty, Latto, Juice WRLD, and Tons More

Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade pulled out all the stops for the 14-track effort.

Joe Price905 days ago
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Music

Cole Bennett Breaks Down How His Drake Video Came Together: ‘I Hope That We Can Do More’

The 'Lyrical Lemonade' founder spoke to Complex about how he made his first video for Drizzy this year with "Another Late Night."

Joe Price939 days ago
Music

Jack Harlow and Dave Link For Lyrical Lemonade's "Stop Giving Me Advice"

It's the latest single taken from Lyrical Lemonade's debut compilation album.

Joe Price954 days ago
Music

Drake Drops First-Ever Cole Bennett-Directed Music Video "Another Late Night" Featuring Lil Yachty

It's the second video for a song from 'For All the Dogs,' which finally arrived on Friday.

Joe Price1016 days ago
Music

Cole Bennett Speaks on First Music Video Collaboration With Drake

The Lyrical Lemonade founder claimed he was supposed to shoot the video for "Search &amp; Rescue" as well.

Mark Elibert1021 days ago
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Music

Kid Cudi Joins Lil Durk for New Lyrical Lemonade Collab "Guitar in My Room"

The song is the second to be released off the upcoming Lyrical Lemonade comp.

Trace William Cowen1023 days ago
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Music

Yeat Drops New Single and Video "Bigger Thën Everything"

Yeat's gearing up to release <i>LyfëStyle</i>, his second full-length project of 2023.

Joshua Espinoza1073 days ago

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