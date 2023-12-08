Jack Harlow and Dave Link For Lyrical Lemonade's "Stop Giving Me Advice"

Ahead of the arrival of Lyrical Lemonade's All Is Yellow compilation album next month, Jack Harlow and Dave have teamed up for the fourth single from the project, "Stop Giving Me Advice."
Cole Bennett's debut compilation album is set to feature a number of big-name guests, and "Stop Give Me Advice" is our latest preview of what's in store. Bennett also dropped the video, which he directed. Featuring the two rappers in stark black-and-white—with the exception of their yellow ties—it's indicative of Cole's signature visual style.
Previously released songs from the project include "Guitar in My Room" with Lil Durk and Kid Cudi, "Doomsday" with Juice WRLD and Cordae, and "Hello There" with Lil Tracy, Corbin, and Black Kray. The compilation is also slated to include appearances from JID, Denzel Curry, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask the Slump God, the Kid Laroi, and Teezo Touchdown, among others. All Is Yellow is set to drop on Jan. 26 via Lyrical Lemonade and Def Jam Recordings.
Listen to the single on Spotify, Apple Music, and anywhere else you stream music.