Jack Harlow and Dave Link For Lyrical Lemonade's "Stop Giving Me Advice"

Ahead of the arrival of Lyrical Lemonade's All Is Yellow compilation album next month, Jack Harlow and Dave have teamed up for the fourth single from the project, "Stop Giving Me Advice."

Cole Bennett's debut compilation album is set to feature a number of big-name guests, and "Stop Give Me Advice" is our latest preview of what's in store. Bennett also dropped the video, which he directed. Featuring the two rappers in stark black-and-white—with the exception of their yellow ties—it's indicative of Cole's signature visual style.