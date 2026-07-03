Music Video

Music videos have played a pivotal role in shaping hip-hop culture since the early 1980s, with groundbreaking works like Run-DMC’s “Walk This Way” (1986), directed by Jon Small, which helped bring rap to MTV’s mainstream audience. The launch of MTV in 1981 marked a turning point, but it was the innovative visual storytelling in videos such as Missy Elliott’s “Work It” (2002), co-directed by Missy Elliott and Dave Meyers, that pushed the boundaries of the medium. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” (1983), directed by John Landis, set a high bar with its cinematic approach, influencing countless artists across genres to use music videos as a platform for narrative and style. With the rise of YouTube in 2005, artists like Kendrick Lamar leveraged the platform to release videos such as “Humble” (2017), directed by Dave Meyers, which amassed hundreds of millions of views and won multiple MTV Video Music Awards. Beyoncé’s visual album *Lemonade* (2016) combined music, film, and social commentary, directed by a team including Melina Matsoukas, further redefining the format’s cultural impact. Complex’s coverage highlights directors like Hype Williams and Director X, who have crafted iconic visuals for artists like Missy Elliott and Drake, while analyzing how music videos continue to influence fashion, storytelling, and hip-hop’s visual language.